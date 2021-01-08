Pivoting with excellence: Alejandra “Alex” Lopez

A: The pandemic has made me appreciate interactions with people much more. … As an introvert, I often find prolonged interactions, especially with strangers or only casual acquaintances, quite exhausting. Initially, physical distancing measures did not bother me much. But as the months have gone by, I feel more disconnected from friends and work team members, even though we are on video calls nonstop. The energy from human interaction cannot be replicated on the screen. … I have also appreciated the opportunity to spend more time with my daughter. She is a senior in high school and will be going away for college next fall. Of the many challenges this pandemic has created, I will always remember this extra time I’m getting with her.