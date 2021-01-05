Pivoting with excellence
Teams succeed because their members are connected and committed to each other — because one person can bring different skills and abilities to a shared mission.
At St. Mary’s University, at no time in our history has our ability to succeed as a team been tested as it has amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At no time has our ability to come together ensured the future of the University and our region as we have this year. Faculty, staff, students and alumni each contributed in their own way — made one degree of positive difference — exemplifying the depth of our family spirit.