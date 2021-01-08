Pivoting with excellence: Nelson Wolff

A: I’m big into therapeutic justice. The pandemic shows that when our jail population went down, we didn’t have any more crime, because they (our police force) weren’t charging people with minor offenses. … When I became Bexar County Judge, there were 4,000 people in jail. Twenty years later, we have 3,800 in jail and 500,000 more people moving to San Antonio. And that’s because we’ve created therapeutic justice by creating specialty courts. We now have drug courts, veterans courts, where you work with somebody and you get them out on probation where they don’t go into the jail. We have a reentry center. We have 80 or 90 social service agencies helping people when they come out. We’re trying to put a lot of money into programs dealing with mental health and drug-use prevention.