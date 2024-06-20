Visiting Scholar from China shares observations on studying law in Texas

A: First and foremost, I must thank my cooperating professor, Assistant Dean for International Programs Jennifer Stevenson, J.D., who has given me tremendous support, helping me to quickly get into the swing of things and guiding me to access all the resources of the law school. The law school provides us with the same database and library resources as it does to its own faculty, which is incredibly valuable. This includes databases like Westlaw and LexisNexis, and the law school also has its own professional academic journals, the St. Mary’s Law Journal, the St. Mary’s Journal on Legal Malpractice and Ethics and The Scholar: St. Mary’s Law Review on Race and Social Justice. The St. Mary’s Law Journal is one of the most widely cited law journals in the United States, ranking in the top 3% of citation rates in court decisions nationwide, all of which have been immensely helpful to my daily research. Additionally, as I just mentioned, the law school’s curriculum structure is well-developed, offering auditing opportunities for Visiting Scholars. Professor Stevenson and other professors at the law school have actively helped me coordinate the courses I wanted to audit. It is evident that the professors here place great emphasis on classroom teaching. They have a deep theoretical foundation in their lectures and a rich and diverse teaching style, and their teaching content is both cutting-edge and practical, making it extremely worthwhile.