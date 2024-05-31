Fulfilling family spirit
by Megan Krippel (B.B.A. ’21)
If you want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans. For one St. Mary’s University employee, this adage defines her time on campus.
Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), Director of Enterprise Systems and Services, never planned to attend St. Mary’s University. But three degrees, a wedding, eight children and a 30-year career later, Muller is happy with God’s plans for her.
Muller had always intended to stay in Houston, her hometown, for college but felt a calling to attend St. Mary’s.
“I was cleaning my room one day, and there, on the floor, was the orientation schedule,” Muller said. “I picked it up, and for some strange reason, I decided to go to St. Mary’s.”
Muller had one issue — it was the last day of orientation. After a long drive to San Antonio, Muller approached the orientation table, hoping they could help her. Already packing up for the day, the staff took one look at Muller and took her to the cafeteria to get something to eat before helping her settle in.
“From that moment, I was sold on St. Mary’s,” Muller said. “There was nothing you could say after that which would tell me I shouldn’t be here.”
Studying Computer Science and Accounting, Muller met her husband, Michael Muller (B.S. ’86, B.A. ’86, M.S. ’89, M.A. ’96), during one of the many classes they took together.
It wasn’t until after graduation that they reconnected and married in Assumption Chapel in 1993. They share eight children — many of whom continued the family tradition.
Four of her daughters, Angela Muller (B.B.A. ’18), Christina Muller (B.B.A. ’19), Rebecca Muller (B.A. ’20) and Victoria Muller (B.B.A. ’23), are alumnae of St. Mary’s. Theresa Muller, a Communication Studies senior, and Joseph Muller, an Accounting and Data Analytics sophomore, are current Rattlers.
Linda Muller’s strong connection to her faith inspired her to become a Marianist Educational Associate in 2019 to help spread the Marianist charism as a lay member through her work at the University. Her promotion of the family spirit earned her a spot as one of the 2024 Marianist Heritage Award honorees for showcasing faithfulness to the University’s Marianist heritage.
The Rev. William “Bill” Meyer, S.M., D.Min., Rector of St. Mary’s University, found Linda’s nomination no surprise.
“Linda’s faith is very strong,” Meyer said. “She’s a very approachable person, and so she attracts people. This makes it very easy for her to share her faith with others, and people walk away strengthened and feeling positive and hopeful.”
Linda Muller
Entering her 30th year as an employee at St. Mary’s, Linda Muller reminisced about the University’s integral role in her life and how the family spirit she found on campus reinforced her career choice.
As the Director of Enterprise Systems and Services, Muller and her team manage the University’s enterprise system Banner, where much of the University’s data is maintained. The team also helps manage the University’s intranet, Gateway. They pull reports, complete data analysis for departments across campus, and manage any external data that goes to other outside systems, such as Canvas, the University’s web-based learning management system.
“When people arrive on campus, they are our family, whether they’re here for one day or whether they’re here for four years or 30 years,” she said. “Family spirit is the foundation of everything at St. Mary’s. To nurture that is better than any job title you’ll ever get.”