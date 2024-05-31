Magazine Homepage View Issue

St. Mary’s employee’s connection to the Marianist mission spans generations

Faith and Service
May 31, 2024

Fulfilling family spirit

by Megan Krippel (B.B.A. ’21)

If you want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans. For one St. Mary’s University employee, this adage defines her time on campus.

Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), Director of Enterprise Systems and Services, never planned to attend St. Mary’s University. But three degrees, a wedding, eight children and a 30-year career later, Muller is happy with God’s plans for her.

Muller had always intended to stay in Houston, her hometown, for college but felt a calling to attend St. Mary’s.

Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), center blue shirt, stands outside the Catholic ArtWalk with her family.
Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), center blue shirt, visits with her family outside the Catholic ArtWay at St. Mary’s Universtiy.

“I was cleaning my room one day, and there, on the floor, was the orientation schedule,” Muller said. “I picked it up, and for some strange reason, I decided to go to St. Mary’s.”

Muller had one issue — it was the last day of orientation. After a long drive to San Antonio, Muller approached the orientation table, hoping they could help her. Already packing up for the day, the staff took one look at Muller and took her to the cafeteria to get something to eat before helping her settle in.

“From that moment, I was sold on St. Mary’s,” Muller said. “There was nothing you could say after that which would tell me I shouldn’t be here.”

Studying Computer Science and Accounting, Muller met her husband, Michael Muller (B.S. ’86, B.A. ’86, M.S. ’89, M.A. ’96), during one of the many classes they took together.

It wasn’t until after graduation that they reconnected and married in Assumption Chapel in 1993. They share eight children — many of whom continued the family tradition.

Four of her daughters, Angela Muller (B.B.A. ’18), Christina Muller (B.B.A. ’19), Rebecca Muller (B.A. ’20) and Victoria Muller (B.B.A. ’23), are alumnae of St. Mary’s. Theresa Muller, a Communication Studies senior, and Joseph Muller, an Accounting and Data Analytics sophomore, are current Rattlers.

Linda Muller’s strong connection to her faith inspired her to become a Marianist Educational Associate in 2019 to help spread the Marianist charism as a lay member through her work at the University. Her promotion of the family spirit earned her a spot as one of the 2024 Marianist Heritage Award honorees for showcasing faithfulness to the University’s Marianist heritage.

The Rev. William “Bill” Meyer, S.M., D.Min., Rector of St. Mary’s University, found Linda’s nomination no surprise.

“Linda’s faith is very strong,” Meyer said. “She’s a very approachable person, and so she attracts people. This makes it very easy for her to share her faith with others, and people walk away strengthened and feeling positive and hopeful.”

“When people arrive on campus, they are our family, whether they’re here for one day or whether they’re here for four years or 30 years. Family spirit is the foundation of everything at St. Mary’s. To nurture that is better than any job title you’ll ever get.”

Linda Muller

Entering her 30th year as an employee at St. Mary’s, Linda Muller reminisced about the University’s integral role in her life and how the family spirit she found on campus reinforced her career choice.

As the Director of Enterprise Systems and Services, Muller and her team manage the University’s enterprise system Banner, where much of the University’s data is maintained. The team also helps manage the University’s intranet, Gateway. They pull reports, complete data analysis for departments across campus, and manage any external data that goes to other outside systems, such as Canvas, the University’s web-based learning management system.

“When people arrive on campus, they are our family, whether they’re here for one day or whether they’re here for four years or 30 years,” she said. “Family spirit is the foundation of everything at St. Mary’s. To nurture that is better than any job title you’ll ever get.”

Get to know the school of science, engineering and technology
Learn about the COmputer Science Major
Get to know the Greehey School of Business
Learn about the accounting major

More from the Summer 2024 Issue

Hannah Orendain Featured
Law

School of Law graduate from the RGV finds support during J.D. studies

When it came to picking a major, Hannah Orendain (J.D. ’24) had to decide between following in her father’s footsteps by becoming an attorney, or going to medical school.

First-year Online J.D. student and Olympian Winter Vinecki competes in the 2024 Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Athletics and Recreation

St. Mary’s University connections vie for Winter Games glory

Although they had never met, Winter Vinecki and Collin Storms (B.A. '22) paths tie them from not-so-snowy St. Mary’s University to the same Olympic training facilities in Lake Placid, New York.

Winston Erevelles surveys the new Blank Sheppard Innovation Center.
Community

Winston Erevelles shares his journey to the St. Mary’s presidency and outlook on the next chapter

Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., has been a fixture of the University’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology as its long-time Dean and Professor of Industrial Engineering. On June 1, he became St. Mary's University's 14th president.

Read More Stories

Dede Fioklou-Toulan and Belyn Thompson have their monthly meeting at the Greehey School of Business.
Business

Greehey School of Business connects students through mentorship 

The Greehey School of Business Mentorship Program, open to all business students, is a voluntary program that allows students to seek additional support.

Joseph Puntoriero talks to a group of high school seniors during the United States Senate Youth Program Military Mentors.
Arts and Humanities

St. Mary’s alumnus uses position to foster growth through military service

Joseph Puntoriero sat in a military base in Lebanon with shaky Wi-Fi just hoping it would hold long enough to submit his final assignment. Ultimately, the International Relations degree aided his journey to become a military mentor to future leaders.

Members of the St. Mary's University Undergraduate Mock Trial Team review books in the library.
Arts and Humanities

St. Mary’s undergraduates embrace mock trial team

During his internship at the Bexar County Courthouse, Eduardo Saucedo Moreno struck up a conversation with a local attorney about the lack of a mock trial team for undergraduate students at St. Mary’s University. The interaction sparked an interest that helped him establish a program at St. Mary's University.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top