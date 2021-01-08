Magazine Homepage

Pivoting with excellence: Robbie Bishop-Monroe

Business
By Gina Farrell | January 08, 2021

Robbie Bishop-Monroe, D.B.A. 
Assistant Professor of Accounting 

by Alex Z. Salinas (B.A. ’11, M.A. ’19)

Q: What was your approach in switching to online learning quickly? 

A: First, to immediately adjust my mindset and accept that I would not be able to see my students in person and capture the in-person synergy from our class sessions. This was difficult to embrace. However, it challenged me to be creative with developing a remarkable virtual classroom experience.   

Overall, my primary focus was on making the transition smoother for my students while incorporating the mission of St. Mary’s University into the new online learning experience. I achieved this goal by adapting to a change in academic instructional delivery. For example, I’ve implemented multiple methods of engagement in my online courses. I was able to educate students in the family spirit by exhibiting flexibility and understanding while holding standards of educational excellence to provide an integral education. 

Q: What are some new teaching methods you’ve  begun using?  

A: I created a lightboard video presentation to teach a bank reconciliation concept, launched polls during the virtual teaching sessions to engage students, created a virtual Zoom background based on a real picture from my classroom, and hosted guest speakers on Zoom for our class. 

Q: What has been most beneficial about virtual experiences?  

A: I was able to expand my availability to the students through flexible options. For example, I hosted virtual expanded office hours through Zoom including some weekend timeframes. 

Ramona Lampley_G&B_Web
Law

Pivoting with excellence: Law professor hones sense of gratitude through online transition

This fall, Ramona L. Lampley, J.D., Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, kept students engaged through a hybrid of synchronous and asynchronous components, coupled with multiple assessments and a flipped classroom model.

Amanda Rivas_G&B_Web
Law

Pivoting with excellence: Externship director helps prep students for virtual practice

Hustling to move the law school’s Externship Program online by summer, Amanda Rivas (J.D. ’09), Director of Externships, said her main focus was on supporting externship supervisors and externs as they switched to remote working environments, ensuring that students would continue to receive challenging work and feedback.

Allison Gray, Ph.D., Pivoting featured image
Arts and Humanities

Pivoting with excellence: Allison Gray

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with theology professor Allison Gray.

