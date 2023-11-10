Earn your graduate degree at St. Mary’s University

Thank you so much for your interest in graduate studies at St. Mary’s University. We’re thrilled that you’re considering joining our history of academic excellence at the graduate or doctoral level. Wherever you are in your application journey, please feel free to reach out to the Office of Graduate Admission with any questions.

374
Master’s students (Fall 2022)
56
Doctoral students (Fall 2022)
29
Graduate/doctoral certificate and degree programs

Founded in Marianist Values

St. Mary’s University educates ethical leaders for the common good. We are committed to helping you find a profession that aligns with your personal values and educational background so that you may find more than just a career — you’ll find your true calling.

A History of Academic Excellence

We are committed to providing students with experiential learning opportunities that inform their development of faith and vocation, their understanding of justice and the common good, and their journey to becoming leaders in our local, national and global communities.

Featured Graduate Programs

  • The philosophy of St. Mary’s University, being welcoming to all, drew me in. The University has a very diverse student population. Some are Catholic, and some are not. Everyone gets treated the same and shares their different points of view.

    — Raul Rodriguez (M.B.A. ’22)

Graduate Admission Requirements

How do I apply to graduate programs at St. Mary’s?

All programs require an official degree-granting transcript. International applicants must send an international credential evaluation from a NACES member agency.  The GRE/GMAT is optional unless otherwise noted. Requirements are subject to change and additional materials may be required. Contact your program director or Graduate Admission for details.

Greehey School of Business
ProgramLetter(s) of RecommendationStatement of PurposeResume/CVGRE/GMATStart Term*
MBA for Professionals – Online2Any
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
ProgramLetter(s) of RecommendationStatement of PurposeResume/CVGRE/GMATStart Term*
Certificate Biblical Studies1Any
Certificate Community-based Assessment and EvaluationAny
Certificate Digital Communication
Certificate Dual Credit Teaching English, Literature and Language1Any
Certificate Dual Credit Teaching U.S. HistoryAny
Certificate Dual Credit Teaching in Psychology1Any
Certificate Public Communication, Public Policy, and Public LeadershipAny
Certificate Theology1Any
Certificate U.S. Public HistoryAny
Clinical Mental Health Counseling2Any
Communication Studies2Any
Counselor Education and Supervision (Doctoral)3Fall
English Literature and Language2Any
Industrial/Organizational PsychologyReference list requiredFall
International Relations – Security Policy2Any
International Relations – Sustainability Development and Conflict Transformation2Any
Public Administration2Any
Public HistoryAny
Theology2Any
School of Science, Engineering and Technology
ProgramLetter(s) of RecommendationStatement of PurposeResume/CVGRE/GMATStart Term*
Certificate Cyber SecurityAny
Certificate Educational Computer GamingAny
Certificate Construction ManagementFall or Spring
Certificate Software Engineering – OnlineAny
Electrical and Computer Engineering2Any
Computer Information System2Any
Computer Science2Any
Cyber Security2Any
Industrial Engineering and Management2Any
Software Engineering – Online2Any
  • Minimum of 6.0 on IELTS for all graduate programs (except MBA: applicants require 6.5 on IELTS)
  • Minimum of 80 on TOEFL for all graduate programs (except MBA: applicants require 87 on TOEFL )
  • Minimum of 105 on Duolingo English Test
International Students Language Proficiency Requirements

  • Important Application Dates

    Graduate Domestic Application Deadlines

    Academic TermApplication Priority Deadline
    Fall Semester (Aug. to Dec.)July 1
    Spring Semester (Jan. to May)Nov. 15
    Summer Semester(begins late May/early June)Apr. 1

    Graduate International Application Deadlines

    Academic TermApplication Priority Deadline (if you are outside the U.S.)Application Priority Deadline (if you are inside the U.S.)
    Fall Semester (Aug. to Dec.)May 1June 15
    Spring Semester (Jan. to May)Oct. 1Nov. 15
    Summer Semester(begins late May/early June)Feb. 1Mar. 15

Get Personalized Academic Support

The Graduate Center for Excellence is a collaborative learning space designed exclusively for St. Mary’s masters and doctoral students to collaborate with classmates and students from other disciplines.

