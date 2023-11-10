Earn your graduate degree at St. Mary’s University
Founded in Marianist Values
St. Mary's University educates ethical leaders for the common good.
A History of Academic Excellence
We are committed to providing students with experiential learning opportunities that inform their development of faith and vocation, their understanding of justice and the common good, and their journey to becoming leaders in our local, national and global communities.
Graduate Admission Requirements
How do I apply to graduate programs at St. Mary’s?
All programs require an official degree-granting transcript. International applicants must send an international credential evaluation from a NACES member agency. The GRE/GMAT is optional unless otherwise noted. Requirements are subject to change and additional materials may be required. Contact your program director or Graduate Admission for details.
|Program
|Letter(s) of Recommendation
|Statement of Purpose
|Resume/CV
|GRE/GMAT
|Start Term*
|MBA for Professionals – Online
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
Greehey School of Business Requirements
|Program
|Letter(s) of Recommendation
|Statement of Purpose
|Resume/CV
|GRE/GMAT
|Start Term*
|Certificate Biblical Studies
|1
|✓
|Any
|Certificate Community-based Assessment and Evaluation
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Certificate Digital Communication
|✓
|Certificate Dual Credit Teaching English, Literature and Language
|1
|Any
|Certificate Dual Credit Teaching U.S. History
|Any
|Certificate Dual Credit Teaching in Psychology
|1
|Any
|Certificate Public Communication, Public Policy, and Public Leadership
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Certificate Theology
|1
|✓
|Any
|Certificate U.S. Public History
|Any
|Clinical Mental Health Counseling
|2
|✓
|Any
|Communication Studies
|2
|✓
|Any
|Counselor Education and Supervision (Doctoral)
|3
|✓
|✓
|Fall
|English Literature and Language
|2
|✓
|Any
|Industrial/Organizational Psychology
|Reference list required
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fall
|International Relations – Security Policy
|2
|✓
|Any
|International Relations – Sustainability Development and Conflict Transformation
|2
|✓
|Any
|Public Administration
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Public History
|Any
|Theology
|2
|✓
|Any
College of arts, humanities and social sciences requirements
|Program
|Letter(s) of Recommendation
|Statement of Purpose
|Resume/CV
|GRE/GMAT
|Start Term*
|Certificate Cyber Security
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Certificate Educational Computer Gaming
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Certificate Construction Management
|✓
|✓
|Fall or Spring
|Certificate Software Engineering – Online
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Electrical and Computer Engineering
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Computer Information System
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Computer Science
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Cyber Security
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Industrial Engineering and Management
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
|Software Engineering – Online
|2
|✓
|✓
|Any
School of Science, Engineering and Technology Requirements
- Minimum of 6.0 on IELTS for all graduate programs (except MBA: applicants require 6.5 on IELTS)
- Minimum of 80 on TOEFL for all graduate programs (except MBA: applicants require 87 on TOEFL )
- Minimum of 105 on Duolingo English Test
International Students Language Proficiency Requirements
Important Application Dates
Graduate Domestic Application Deadlines
Academic Term Application Priority Deadline Fall Semester (Aug. to Dec.) July 1 Spring Semester (Jan. to May) Nov. 15 Summer Semester(begins late May/early June) Apr. 1
Graduate International Application Deadlines
Academic Term Application Priority Deadline (if you are outside the U.S.) Application Priority Deadline (if you are inside the U.S.) Fall Semester (Aug. to Dec.) May 1 June 15 Spring Semester (Jan. to May) Oct. 1 Nov. 15 Summer Semester(begins late May/early June) Feb. 1 Mar. 15
Contact
For any questions you or your family may have, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re here to support you.
Office of Undergraduate Admission
210-436-3126
uadm@stmarytx.edu
Chaminade Tower
Office of Graduate Admission
210-436-3126
graduate@stmarytx.edu
Chaminade Tower
Office of Financial Assistance
210-436-3141
finaid@stmarytx.edu
St. Louis Hall, Suite 301
