A: I grew up in Emmaus, Pennsylvania. My dad was one of seven children. My mother was one of 11. They both grew up during the Great Depression. My mother said all they had for dinner was oatmeal and whatever my grandfather caught in the river. Once she married, she said, “I will never eat another bowl of oatmeal again as long as I live,” and to my knowledge, she did not. My dad had it a little bit better because his father could read and write. So, while my grandfather was a coal miner, he worked a lot in the office and had steady employment. My dad’s parents came from Poland just before the start of World War II. My maternal grandparents are Pennsylvania German. When my dad was 17, he asked his mom to give permission so that he could fight in World War II. He joined the U.S. Navy and fought mostly in the North Atlantic on a destroyer escort. His unit got a presidential citation for valor. The war shaped my dad in good ways and bad, much like war does. My parents got married in 1947. They had six children, and I am the youngest of six. My oldest sister is 16 years older than I am.