Magazine Homepage

Pivoting with excellence: Mask Squad takes on safety measures

Faith and Service
January 13, 2021

#CoverYourFangs

by Melanie Skaggs (M.A. ’02)

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. The Mask Squad — a group of about 80 St. Mary’s University students who were trained and are committed to the health and safety of every member of our community — have worked to stem the spread of COVID-19 on campus this fall.  

Mask Squad: Francisco Olivas Carmona, left, and Regina de la Parra

The students encourage the University community to be safe and to practice the elements of the Protect St. Mary’s Pledge, which include wearing a mask and social distancing.  

“Being in the Mask Squad is very important since it is a key piece in keeping campus open for students,” said senior Regina de la Parra, who is from Mexico and is double majoring in International and Global Studies, and Environmental Science. “I feel like I am helping the St. Mary’s community stay safe and as normal as possible.”  

Amid the pandemic, fellow Mask Squad member, Francisco Olivas Carmona, an Industrial Engineering senior, said, “We get to help our residents and campus community try and stay safe in the best possible way.”  

To adapt, Olivas Carmona has had to scale back on visiting the brothers in the Marianist Residence in person as well as traveling home to Mexico to see his parents, but he’s also embraced a new online learning style and technologies to benefit from the continued level of quality teaching at St. Mary’s.  

Similarly, Zyania Seijas, a senior from El Paso studying Finance and Risk Management, has adapted to the seeming isolation of virtual classes by pushing herself to leave her residence hall room and meet a friend outside in the garden to log in to class together.  

“St. Mary’s has taken a lot of good measures when planning to bring students back to campus,” Seijas said. “And the campus, in general, has been good about safety — especially the residents. If you want to stay on campus, you must follow the rules and behave a certain way.”  

De la Parra said seeing those on campus become aware of the necessary safety practices has been a defining moment for her.  

“It is amazing to think that we all consider each other part of this great community and are willing to sacrifice some comfort in order for everyone to be safe,” she said. “I know I will never forget this.” 

More about how the St. Mary's University community responded to the pandemic:

Pivoting with excellence: Academic Technology Services staff step up to ensure seamless online instruction
Science and Tech

Pivoting with excellence: Academic Technology Services staff step up to ensure seamless online instruction

Prior to Spring 2020, Academic Technology Services provided Online Teaching Certification to about 12 faculty members each semester. Between April and the start of Fall 2020 classes, a staggering 170 faculty members completed the training.

Pivoting with excellence: Alejandra “Alex” Lopez
Alumni

Pivoting with excellence: Alejandra “Alex” Lopez

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with alumna Alejandra "Alex" Lopez, Economic Development Director for the City of San Antonio.

Pivoting with excellence: Allison Gray
Arts and Humanities

Pivoting with excellence: Allison Gray

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with theology professor Allison Gray.

Pivoting with excellence: Alumna’s advice as nurse during pandemic: ‘be kinder to one another’
Alumni

Pivoting with excellence: Alumna’s advice as nurse during pandemic: ‘be kinder to one another’

June 23, 2020. Riverside, California – an hour’s drive from Los Angeles. A makeshift emergency room without air-conditioning inside Parkview Community Hospital – a small-volume hospital that served mostly nursing home patients before the coronavirus pandemic.

Pivoting with excellence: Communications professor puts student needs first
Arts and Humanities

Pivoting with excellence: Communications professor puts student needs first

Taking advantage of the flexibilities of online learning, Communications Assistant Professor Amanda Hill, Ph.D., has made virtual learning more beneficial for all her students.

Pivoting with excellence: George Hernandez Jr.
Alumni

Pivoting with excellence: George Hernandez Jr.

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with alumnus George Hernandez Jr., President and CEO of University Health System.

Pivoting with excellence: Housekeeping staff continue their spotless record
Community

Pivoting with excellence: Housekeeping staff continue their spotless record

During a pandemic, proper cleaning is crucial. Fortunately for the St. Mary’s community, the Housekeeping Department went above and beyond even before COVID-19.

Pivoting with excellence: Hugo P. Salazar Jr., M.D.
Science and Tech

Pivoting with excellence: Hugo P. Salazar Jr., M.D.

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with University physician Dr. Hugo Salazar.

Pivoting with excellence: Juan Ocampo
Science and Tech

Pivoting with excellence: Juan Ocampo

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with engineering professor Juan Ocampo.

Pivoting with excellence: Men’s Soccer captain continues studies from Brazil
Athletics and Recreation

Pivoting with excellence: Men’s Soccer captain continues studies from Brazil

Deni Cresto, a junior from Curitiba, Brazil, studying Exercise and Sport Science, often refers to a message from St. Mary’s University Men’s Soccer Head Coach Johnny Clifford: “Control what you can control.”

Pivoting with excellence: Nelson Wolff
Alumni

Pivoting with excellence: Nelson Wolff

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with alumnus and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Pivoting with excellence: Rattler Success Center supports students in online learning
Community

Pivoting with excellence: Rattler Success Center supports students in online learning

At the University made the transition to online, the Rattler Success Center (RSC) was one step ahead, having already begun online tutoring earlier in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Pivoting with excellence: Robbie Bishop-Monroe
Business

Pivoting with excellence: Robbie Bishop-Monroe

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with business professor Robbie Bishop-Monroe.

Pivoting with excellence: St. Mary’s community adapts in response to pandemic
Community

Pivoting with excellence: St. Mary’s community adapts in response to pandemic

At St. Mary’s University, at no time in our history has our ability to succeed as a team been tested as it has amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At no time has our ability to come together ensured the future of the University and our region as we have this year.

Pivoting with excellence: Sung-Tae (Daniel) Kim
Business

Pivoting with excellence: Sung-Tae (Daniel) Kim

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with business professor Sung-Tae (Daniel) Kim.

Pivoting with excellence: The Rattler Impact Scholarship awards over $1.2 million to nearly 1,000 students
Faith and Service

Pivoting with excellence: The Rattler Impact Scholarship awards over $1.2 million to nearly 1,000 students

In July, through the generosity of the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association, President Mengler and his wife, Mona, combined with University funds, St. Mary’s offered the Rattler Impact Scholarship to further support nearly 1,000 students in Fall 2020.

Read More Stories

Dr. Hugo Salazar
Science and Tech

Pivoting with excellence: Hugo P. Salazar Jr., M.D.

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with University physician Dr. Hugo Salazar.

Law

Pivoting with excellence: Law students and alumni unite to provide remote services to health care workers

Several St. Mary's Law students and alumni joined an effort by the San Antonio Legal Services Association (SALSA) to draft wills for health care workers battling COVID-19 on the frontlines in San Antonio this summer.

Juan Ocampo, Ph.D., Pivoting featured image
Science and Tech

Pivoting with excellence: Juan Ocampo

In an effort to spotlight those who are Pivoting with Excellence, Gold & Blue sat down with engineering professor Juan Ocampo.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Visit Alumni Page Read Law Edition
Back to top