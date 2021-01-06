by Brooke Blanton Leith

Prior to Spring 2020, Academic Technology Services provided Online Teaching Certification to about 12 faculty members each semester. Between April and the start of Fall 2020 classes, a staggering 170 faculty members completed the training.   

“I don’t know how many hours we slept,” Executive Director Jeff Schomburg quipped. “I need about a year’s worth of rest and recuperation.”  

Jeff Schomburg and Felicia Cruz
The small team worked tirelessly to prepare as many professors as possible for online instruction.  

“If we do everything we can to support the passion to teach, St. Mary’s will continue to scale to whatever challenges it has ahead,” Schomburg said.   

Felicia Cruz (B.A. ’12, M.A. ’14), Ph.D., Director of Online Learning and Curriculum Innovation, felt blessed to give back to the faculty who once helped her.   

“It was our time to really step up and show everyone that we’re here to help,” she said. “We did everything we could with the amount of time and resources that we had. All with a smile on our faces.” 

St. Mary's facilities department

Housekeeping staff continue their spotless record

During a pandemic, proper cleaning is crucial. Fortunately for the St. Mary’s community, the Housekeeping Department went above and beyond even before COVID-19.

Deni Cresto poses with soccer ball and cleats

Men’s Soccer captain continues studies from Brazil

Deni Cresto, a junior from Curitiba, Brazil, studying Exercise and Sport Science, often refers to a message from St. Mary’s University Men’s Soccer Head Coach Johnny Clifford: “Control what you can control.”

Amanda Rivas_G&B_Web

Externship director helps prep students for virtual practice

Hustling to move the law school’s Externship Program online by summer, Amanda Rivas (J.D. ’09), Director of Externships, said her main focus was on supporting externship supervisors and externs as they switched to remote working environments, ensuring that students would continue to receive challenging work and feedback.

Ramona Lampley_G&B_Web
Law

Law professor hones sense of gratitude through online transition

This fall, Ramona L. Lampley, J.D., Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, kept students engaged through a hybrid of synchronous and asynchronous components, coupled with multiple assessments and a flipped classroom model.

AJ Bellido de Luna G&B_Web
Law

All-star professor leads the way for national virtual advocacy competitions

The day that A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D., Hardy Director of Advocacy and Service Professor, was supposed to cancel the St. Mary’s University School of Law’s Lone Star Classic for the fall, three other advocacy competitions had been canceled.

