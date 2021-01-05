by Nikki Harris

Patricia Medina, Director, Academic Programs, Rattler Success Center (left), and Graciela Lopez-Fuentes, Director, Academic Advising.

At the University made the transition to online, the Rattler Success Center (RSC) was one step ahead, having already begun online tutoring earlier in the 2019-2020 academic year.  

“We were ready from Day One,” said Patricia Medina, Director of the Rattler Success Center and Academic Success Programs.  

The RSC houses the offices of Academic Advising and Academic Support Services, the writing and tutoring center, academic peer coaching and other student support services. When the pandemic hit, its staff immediately began focusing on what students needed in the move to an online learning environment.  

The RSC staff worked with the STRIVE Career Center to hold several virtual workshops, helping students who were unfamiliar with taking online classes or utilizing tools like Zoom. Staff also offered tips for students to set up online learning environments. 

The advising team prepped for priority advising and registration, which normally requires students to meet in person with advisers. Advisers reached out to students via Zoom, email and phone, and made themselves available on the weekends.   

“We want to make sure that students still feel connected,” said Graciela Lopez-Fuentes, Director of Academic Advising. “We’re there virtually for them.” 

More from the Fall 2020 Issue

Dean Roberts Gold & Blue Photo, Fall 2020

New dean to build on spirit of service at St. Mary’s Law

The mark of a great law school to Patricia Roberts, J.D., is weaving values of service into the educational mission, while training skilled, competent lawyers — both ethical and formed in faith.

Colin Marks G&B_Web

Associate dean brings legal topics into focus through online instruction

Even before COVID-19 hit, Colin P. Marks, J.D., Associate Dean for Graduate and Summer Programs and Ernest W. Clemens Professor of Law, was certified to teach classes online. So, when he pivoted his approach mid-semester last spring, his students continued to learn through short video lectures with quizzes and a once-a-week Zoom session to discuss learning objectives and questions.

AJ Bellido de Luna G&B_Web

All-star professor leads the way for national virtual advocacy competitions

The day that A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D., Hardy Director of Advocacy and Service Professor, was supposed to cancel the St. Mary’s University School of Law’s Lone Star Classic for the fall, three other advocacy competitions had been canceled.

Read More Stories

Jeff Schomburg and Felicia Cruz
Science and Tech

Academic Technology Services staff step up to ensure seamless online instruction

Prior to Spring 2020, Academic Technology Services provided Online Teaching Certification to about 12 faculty members each semester. Between April and the start of Fall 2020 classes, a staggering 170 faculty members completed the training.

Alan Haynes_G&B_Web
Law

Assistant Dean forges new digital connections

In some ways, going virtual has made it easier for the Office for Law Student Affairs to meet with students, said Alan K. Haynes, J.D., Assistant Dean for Law Student Affairs. Setting up meetings with students before could be difficult, especially if they lived outside San Antonio. Even if it’s just a conversation, Haynes will use Zoom instead of the phone to talk to the student.

Chapel Choir featured image
Faith and Service

Chapel Choir releases video collaborations amid pandemic

Since 2007, more than 100 students at St. Mary’s University have sung their hearts out for the masses as proud participants of Chapel Choir.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Visit Alumni Page Read Law Edition
Back to top