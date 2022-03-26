Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Science and Tech
March 25, 2022

Giving for the next generation  

by Nathaniel Miller 

For Juan Valadez Jr. (B.S. ’03, M.S. ’06, M.B.A. ’11), attending St. Mary’s University has become a family affair.  

Earning his three degrees with St. Mary’s, Valadez said his son, Michael, recently transferred to the University. When hearing about one of his days at school, Valadez said he was not surprised at how things played out.  

Juan Valadez Jr.

“He was telling me a story the other day where he walked into the music building, because he’s a musician, and they recognized him as a new guy and came over to introduce themselves,” Valadez said. “I told him, ‘Yeah, that’s St. Mary’s.’” 

While he’s happy to see the welcoming personalities of people haven’t changed, Valadez said he felt compelled to donate to The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign to help future students. His gift supported the new Unmanned Aerial Systems Laboratory, aka Drone Lab.  

“It’s my turn to give back,” said Valadez, who is an IT consultant and Assistant Professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “When I was at St. Mary’s, I had grants and scholarships. That money comes from somewhere. This is my chance to give back to future generations.”  

Q: What drew you here initially?  

A: I was going to go to the University of Texas at Austin, but I remember thinking the one thing I didn’t like about their Engineering program was how the classes were insanely large. I was literally a number and I did not want that. Someone told me about St. Mary’s and I applied, was accepted and decided, “You know, I’m going to take a chance.” I’m super grateful I went through with that because it single-handedly created my career.  

Q: What was your defining moment? 

A: It was an opportunity to work as a junior UNIX administrator. Professor of Electrical Engineering Mehran Aminian, Ph.D., ran an advanced research lab. He was talking about the job and I remember going up to him and telling him, “You know, I’m dabbling in UNIX myself.” He gave me an insane amount of trust and responsibility. I loved it.  

Q: What else do you remember about your time here? 

A: The community. Even to this day, all my classmates and colleagues, we’re like a family. We all wanted to succeed together. It helped that the faculty was very immersing, and the upperclassmen were good at embracing us too. It was my sophomore year when I realized helping those coming up behind us is what we do. 

Q: Why did you choose to give? 

A: I’ve always been supportive of the vision of Professor of Electrical Engineering Bahman Rezaie, Ph.D., because he’s worked tirelessly to expand the program and try to give the University and the students the tools they need to succeed and be competitive. 

Q: What impact do you hope the gift has? 

A: These students, they’re my replacement. I have to start thinking I’m part of the older generation and I’m OK with that. But part of that comes with a lot of responsibility. My responsibility is to support the younger generations. It’s a cycle.  

Q: What do you think the future holds for St. Mary’s? 

A: This Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign has been huge. It really shows the University has put emphasis on fundraising. It’s important we as alumni have confidence in it for future students. 
I’m excited about that. 

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business
Business

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business

Lynda Ellis knows the business world can be tough. But the lessons learned at St. Mary's University have helped her in her career, and she wants to help future women leaders a chance to succeed.

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need
Business

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Sally Scholz said her late husband Charles Scholz, would never have been able to get where he did in life without St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Growing up, John Sieffert didn’t stay in one place for long because of his father's job. Eventually, he found his way to St. Mary's.

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students

Robert Massie gives to the new Innovation Center continuing in the tradition of service to others.

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve

Robert "Bob" Elizondo knows to keep up you have to change with the world, and he wants St. Mary's to keep up with technology.

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor
Arts and Humanities

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

RaSheeda Keir hopes to give future generations a change at the same success she had while attending St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success
Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance
Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures
Business

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures

As the largest donor in St. Mary’s history, Bill Greehey has continuously shared his success to benefit students.

Read More Stories

An illustrator portrays the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library.
Law

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign funds the future of St. Mary’s Law

Donors to the St. Mary's Law campaign endowed transformational scholarships and professorships, funded cutting-edge facilities, enabled first-generation student programming and propelled law success efforts.   

Law

Defining Moment: Law alumnus expresses gratitude for Catholic Intellectual Tradition

The emphasis on the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, according to Martin D. Beirne (J.D. ’69), means that St. Mary’s University focuses on developing the whole person, not just handing students a degree.

Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top