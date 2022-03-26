Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

A: I was going to go to the University of Texas at Austin, but I remember thinking the one thing I didn’t like about their Engineering program was how the classes were insanely large. I was literally a number and I did not want that. Someone told me about St. Mary’s and I applied, was accepted and decided, “You know, I’m going to take a chance.” I’m super grateful I went through with that because it single-handedly created my career.