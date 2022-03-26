Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures

Business
March 25, 2022

Extraordinary donor 

by Nathaniel Miller 

Bill Greehey

The definition of success is different for everyone. But for Bill Greehey (B.B.A. ’60), his definition is very specific. “Marianist values are very important,” Greehey previously told the San Antonio Express-News in an interview about his donations to the University. “You’re never a success unless you share that success.”  

As the largest donor in St. Mary’s University’s history, Greehey has continuously shared his success with his alma mater. As honorary co-chair of The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign, he donated significantly in the push to reach the initial goal of $130 million. 

Dreaming of college 

From Fort Dodge, Iowa, Greehey dreamed of a college education but was raised in a poor, working-class family unable to afford to send him to school. After graduating high school, Greehey joined the U.S. Air Force to attend school on the GI Bill. 

After four years in the military, Greehey attended St. Mary’s. He was recognized with many academic honors while working nights and weekends parking cars at the Nix Hospital to support his family.  

“You’re never a success unless you share that success.”

Bill Greehey

As an alumnus, Greehey has served on the St. Mary’s Board of Trustees from 1981 to 1988, and again from 2001 to 2007. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 1986, the business school’s Kohnen Award in 1993 and an honorary doctorate in 1998. 

For his accomplishments in business, Greehey was inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame. In 2000, he also received the Horatio Alger Award, which recognizes individuals who climbed from humble beginnings to personal and professional success. 

Supporting students 

The students who have benefited from Greehey’s gifts say certain opportunities would not exist without his support. 

Mikayla Durham, a Finance and Risk Management major who graduated in December, was a recipient of the Greehey Scholars Program and speaks highly of the scholarship he made possible. Durham, a Dallas native, heard about the scholarship after deciding to attend St. Mary’s and join the Women’s Soccer team.  

As she started doing research, she said the application process felt intimidating. When she learned who Greehey was, she was even more nervous. But her work paid off. Getting the scholarship was her first defining moment at St. Mary’s, she said. 

“When they called me and told me I was selected, I just yelled,” she said. “It was a great moment because I know that’s how my journey got started here.” 

From there, Durham said being part of the program has helped her become the best version of herself, through self-motivation and the support and competition among her peers.  

“The scholarship has changed my life for the better.”

Mikayla Durham

Part of the scholarship required her to maintain a certain GPA and engage in service projects with different organizations, such as the Downs Syndrome Association and Haven for Hope. 

Durham’s ultimate goal is to be able to give back to help future students like Greehey has. She also said she was personally thankful to him for what he has done. 

“The scholarship has changed my life for the better,” Durham said. “Honestly, I can’t verbally express how grateful I am for Mr. Greehey’s generosity and what he has done for me.” 

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business
Business

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business

Lynda Ellis knows the business world can be tough. But the lessons learned at St. Mary's University have helped her in her career, and she wants to help future women leaders a chance to succeed.

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Growing up, John Sieffert didn’t stay in one place for long because of his father's job. Eventually, he found his way to St. Mary's.

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students

Robert Massie gives to the new Innovation Center continuing in the tradition of service to others.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Earning three degrees at St. Mary's University, Juan Valadez Jr., said it's his turn to give back to incoming students to help their education.

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve

Robert "Bob" Elizondo knows to keep up you have to change with the world, and he wants St. Mary's to keep up with technology.

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success
Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance
Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor
Arts and Humanities

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

RaSheeda Keir hopes to give future generations a change at the same success she had while attending St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need
Business

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Sally Scholz said her late husband Charles Scholz, would never have been able to get where he did in life without St. Mary's University.

Read More Stories

An illustrated sketch features St. Louis Hall.
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Law

Defining Moment: Law alumnus expresses gratitude for Catholic Intellectual Tradition

The emphasis on the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, according to Martin D. Beirne (J.D. ’69), means that St. Mary’s University focuses on developing the whole person, not just handing students a degree.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top