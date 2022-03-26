Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Science and Tech
March 25, 2022

Manufacturing the future

by Nathaniel Miller 

Growing up, John Sieffert (B.B.A. ’62) didn’t stay in one place for long. With his father in the automotive business, Sieffert said the family occasionally moved for work.  

John Sieffert

After graduating from high school in Kansas City, Missouri, Sieffert attended a couple of colleges before arriving at St. Mary’s University.  

The decision to move to Texas was simple: after talking with some friends from high school who were attending St. Mary’s, they convinced him to look at the campus. Not long after, Sieffert enrolled.  

“It was basically done on the suggestions of my friends, who are still friends of mine,” he said. “We enjoyed the experience.” 

During his college years, he got involved with campus life by going to athletic games, joining the fraternity Sigma Beta Chi and “just enjoying the overall atmosphere of the campus.”  

After graduation, Sieffert and two partners founded CBS Boring & Machine Company Inc. in Detroit in 1967. They sold the company 40 years later.  

Supporting science and technology 

As part of The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign, Sieffert gifted $1 million to the Innovation Center for the School of Science, Engineering and Technology, expected to break ground this year.  

“I just want them to be competitive.”

John Sieffert

The decision to donate to the new building, Sieffert said, came after a meeting with Dean Emeritus of the School of Science, Engineering and Technology Winston Erevelles, Ph.D. Sieffert said Erevelles’ association with the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and a discussion on the direction of the automotive industry helped get his support behind the building.  

As the two talked, Sieffert said it made sense to donate toward helping the school update technology for manufacturing courses. As technology advances, Sieffert added, the best way to prepare students for the workforce is making sure they have the most up-to-date equipment.  

“I feel they have to have as competitive a program as possible that offers high-tech courses with high-tech equipment,” Sieffert said. “I just want them to be competitive.” 

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business
Business

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business

Lynda Ellis knows the business world can be tough. But the lessons learned at St. Mary's University have helped her in her career, and she wants to help future women leaders a chance to succeed.

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need
Business

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Sally Scholz said her late husband Charles Scholz, would never have been able to get where he did in life without St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students

Robert Massie gives to the new Innovation Center continuing in the tradition of service to others.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Earning three degrees at St. Mary's University, Juan Valadez Jr., said it's his turn to give back to incoming students to help their education.

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve

Robert "Bob" Elizondo knows to keep up you have to change with the world, and he wants St. Mary's to keep up with technology.

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor
Arts and Humanities

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

RaSheeda Keir hopes to give future generations a change at the same success she had while attending St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success
Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance
Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures
Business

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures

As the largest donor in St. Mary’s history, Bill Greehey has continuously shared his success to benefit students.

Read More Stories

Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Law

Defining Moment: Law alumnus expresses gratitude for Catholic Intellectual Tradition

The emphasis on the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, according to Martin D. Beirne (J.D. ’69), means that St. Mary’s University focuses on developing the whole person, not just handing students a degree.

Leti and Tom Contreras enjoy The Pub at St. Mary's University.
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top