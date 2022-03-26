Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

Faith and Service
March 25, 2022

Marianist way of life

by Nathaniel Miller 

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Charles T. Barrett Jr., and Melissa Barrett

After starting at Central Catholic High School, Barrett would eventually transfer and graduate from the nearby public Thomas Jefferson High School.  

Looking back between the two curriculums, Barrett said he appreciated the Marianist approach to teaching and the value of service and giving back. It was one of his main reasons to apply to the University. 

Barrett said he experienced his first defining moment at the time of admissions when Brother Thomas J. Treadaway, S.M., let him know he’d been accepted and set him on a new path. 

During his time at St. Mary’s, Barrett fondly recalled taking an ethics course taught by Brother John Totten, S.M., a class in which he learned many philosophies he still practices to this day. Barrett also called Totten “one of the most articulate and intelligent people I have ever known.”  

“He instilled in his pupils a work ethic and a feeling of responsibility in logical treatment of people and business,” Barrett said.  

Entrepreneurial aims 

That work ethic, Barrett said, is what helped him in his career as a CPA-turned-car dealer, then later as president and CEO of Barrett Holdings Inc. His treatment of people and businesses has helped Barrett receive many accolades from the community and his alma mater, including the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2016 and the 2001 Brother Paul C. Goelz, S.M., Award, which honors business school graduates for their entrepreneurial feats.  

Barrett and his family have also been supportive of St. Mary’s and its mission. In 2018, Charles Barrett and his wife, Melissa Barrett, donated $1 million to the Peer Ministry Program — a program that builds off the Marianist value of living in community and brings faith formation to students on campus.  

The other donation — the one Barrett calls his second defining moment at St. Mary’s — is the $490,000 donation to help build the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower. Its dedication, made in 2007, was made in honor of his late mother, Susana Barrett. 

“It’s helpful to have interactions with other people from other societal customs to make life more complete.”

Charles T. Barrett Jr.

Before her death, Barrett said they shared a viewing of The Bells of St. Mary’s, starring Bing Crosby, because it was one of her favorite films. Years later, Barrett said he wanted to do something to honor her while giving the campus a central structure.  

“When I had the resources where I could dedicate something special for my mother, I realized there was no bell tower at St. Mary’s,” he said. “So, I and some friends decided to build the Bell Tower and make that in memory of my mother.” 

Barrett, who lives near San Antonio, said it is important for the school to continue to offer opportunities for students to grow personally. One of the best things about attending college, he said, is being thrown out of one’s comfort zone and getting to interact with people of various backgrounds. Updated buildings, curriculums and classes will attract more students, he added. 

“It’s helpful to have interactions with other people from other societal customs to make life more complete,” he said. “It provides students the opportunity to experience different situations that will help them when they get into the business world or whatever career path they choose.”  

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business
Business

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business

Lynda Ellis knows the business world can be tough. But the lessons learned at St. Mary's University have helped her in her career, and she wants to help future women leaders a chance to succeed.

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need
Business

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Sally Scholz said her late husband Charles Scholz, would never have been able to get where he did in life without St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Growing up, John Sieffert didn’t stay in one place for long because of his father's job. Eventually, he found his way to St. Mary's.

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students

Robert Massie gives to the new Innovation Center continuing in the tradition of service to others.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Earning three degrees at St. Mary's University, Juan Valadez Jr., said it's his turn to give back to incoming students to help their education.

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve

Robert "Bob" Elizondo knows to keep up you have to change with the world, and he wants St. Mary's to keep up with technology.

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor
Arts and Humanities

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

RaSheeda Keir hopes to give future generations a change at the same success she had while attending St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance
Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures
Business

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures

As the largest donor in St. Mary’s history, Bill Greehey has continuously shared his success to benefit students.

Read More Stories

An illustrator portrays the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library.
Law

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign funds the future of St. Mary’s Law

Donors to the St. Mary's Law campaign endowed transformational scholarships and professorships, funded cutting-edge facilities, enabled first-generation student programming and propelled law success efforts.   

Law

Defining Moment: Thanks to donor, program prepares first-generation students for law school

Prior to starting at the St. Mary’s University School of Law, first-year J.D. student Majestad Barragan did not know who or what to expect in her classes. 

President Tom Mengler stands in front of St. Louis Hall.
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top