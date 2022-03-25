Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Business
March 25, 2022

Humble beginnings

by Nathaniel Miller 

When Charles Scholz (B.B.A. ’60) left Marshall, Texas, to attend St. Mary’s University, he did so only because his family knew relatives in San Antonio would keep a watchful eye on him at college.  

Sally Scholz

Scholz’s wife, Sally Scholz, described her late husband’s upbringing as humble. His father was a machinist who worked for the railroad. Charles Scholz was the first person in his immediate family to go to college. 

When his father died of cancer during his freshman year, Charles Scholz contemplated leaving school because he was not sure how he would pay for his education.  

That’s when the Marianists of St. Mary’s University stepped in to help.  

Giving him odd jobs around campus and helping him secure a position in the library, the brothers helped Charles Scholz slowly save enough money to keep going to class.  

He joined ROTC his junior year and occasionally received $10 from his mother. Charles Scholz was able to continue his education before finally graduating with a degree in Marketing.  

Favored by fortune 

Upon graduation, Charles Scholz left school to join the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant. He later worked for oil and gas companies, eventually retiring as vice president of Nippon Oil Exploration U.S.A. Limited.  

He met his future wife on a train ride when they were both going home for Thanksgiving. According to her, he kept calling her afterward until she finally agreed to a date. He knew how to work a room no matter where he went, said Sally, calling his approach “extroverted on steroids.” 

No matter where life took him, Sally Scholz said her husband was always grateful for the opportunity given to him when he was a student and talked about how much it helped him get to where he was.  

“If it had not been for the brothers of St. Mary’s, Charles would have never had any hope of finishing school,” 
she said. 

“The scholarship was made because he knew how some kids don’t have a chance other than a scholarship.”

Sally Scholz

As fortune favored them, Charles Scholz never forgot where he came from or how hard it was to get there.  

To help students in need, the Charles and Sally Scholz Endowed Scholarship Fund was founded in 2018, shortly after his death. The scholarship benefits undergraduate students, including incoming freshmen, who demonstrate financial need and meet GPA requirements.  

In total, the couple has donated more than $1 million to the scholarship.  

“Charles loved St. Mary’s,” Sally Scholz said. “The scholarship was made because he knew how some kids don’t have a chance other than a scholarship. He was a very generous and very kind man.” 

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business
Business

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business

Lynda Ellis knows the business world can be tough. But the lessons learned at St. Mary's University have helped her in her career, and she wants to help future women leaders a chance to succeed.

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Growing up, John Sieffert didn’t stay in one place for long because of his father's job. Eventually, he found his way to St. Mary's.

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students

Robert Massie gives to the new Innovation Center continuing in the tradition of service to others.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Earning three degrees at St. Mary's University, Juan Valadez Jr., said it's his turn to give back to incoming students to help their education.

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve

Robert "Bob" Elizondo knows to keep up you have to change with the world, and he wants St. Mary's to keep up with technology.

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor
Arts and Humanities

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

RaSheeda Keir hopes to give future generations a change at the same success she had while attending St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success
Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures
Business

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures

As the largest donor in St. Mary’s history, Bill Greehey has continuously shared his success to benefit students.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance
Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Read More Stories

Arts and Humanities

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

RaSheeda Keir hopes to give future generations a change at the same success she had while attending St. Mary's University.

Law

Defining Moment: Law alumnus expresses gratitude for Catholic Intellectual Tradition

The emphasis on the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, according to Martin D. Beirne (J.D. ’69), means that St. Mary’s University focuses on developing the whole person, not just handing students a degree.

Leti and Tom Contreras enjoy The Pub at St. Mary's University.
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top