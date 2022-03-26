Magazine Homepage

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

Community
March 25, 2022

Believing what is possible

Stories by Nathaniel Miller 

Five years ago, we announced The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign with a goal of $130 million — the largest in St. Mary’s University history. 

Some said this was an impossible goal, but we believed

Today, The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign has reached an astounding $165 million — gifts that will fund transformational scholarships, endowed chairs and professorships, world-class facilities, innovative academic programs and critical research. Gifts that have already established the state’s first Center for Catholic Studies and built cutting-edge labs. Gifts that will make it possible to achieve our vision of becoming among the finest Catholic universities in Texas and the Southwest. 

Our vision is now within our grasp. At St. Mary’s University, we believe in what is possible

