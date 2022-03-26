In fact, it’s that togetherness and community that brought the two together. They each tell the same story with slight variations, but it involves meeting at the original, on-campus pub, and continues on through their careers, rearing two children (also St. Mary’s alumni) and supporting their alma mater. Leti Contreras became chair of the St. Mary’s Board of Trustees in 2020, making her the first woman to serve as chair in the history of the University’s governing boards. Tom Contreras chaired the Greehey School of Business portion of The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign.