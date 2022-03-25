Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business

Business
March 25, 2022

Business state of mind

by Nathaniel Miller 

Lynda Ellis (B.A.S. ’81) would be the first to tell you the business world is not easy.  

As the CEO and owner of Capitol Concierge, Ellis knows the pressure of having to make day-to-day decisions that not only affect her life, but also the lives of the 345 employees who work for the company based near the nation’s capital.  

The ebbs and flows of the marketplace can be exhausting, Ellis said. But even with the turmoil, there are times when being a woman in business can be even harder. 

Leading in business 

In the past, she said women in executive manager roles could be seen as cold, unfeeling and callous. Ellis recalls a time when a woman she had worked with on multiple committees came up to her — after three years — and finally said she liked her as a person.  

Lynda Ellis speaks during an event at Business Week in 2018

The perception of the hard-nosed woman in executive roles is changing, said Ellis, who is also a University Trustee.  

“Over time, verbal and nonverbal communication has become easier as men and women consciously begin to embrace and accept one another as peers and not specifically as the opposite gender,” Ellis said. 

To help encourage students — especially young women — to make their mark on the world, Ellis founded the Lynda Ellis Women in Business Excellence Award and Scholarship at St. Mary’s University.  

The annual award, created in 2018, will be distributed over 10 years and goes to a student entering her senior year. A separate award also recognizes an alumna or female member of the local business community each year.  

“It meant a lot to me that I could make a difference in someone else’s life,” she said, “that we could hold women in business up and say, ‘You can be this.’” 

Celebrating St. Mary’s 

When she was a student at St. Mary’s, Ellis recalled being older than some of her classmates, working multiple jobs and carrying a full course load.  

But the support she received from her faculty and advisers helped carry her to the end of her studies. In addition to classwork, Ellis said professors pushed her to see other points of view.  

“At St. Mary’s, we understand there is only one you, whoever you are, and we celebrate that. That’s the magic of St. Mary’s.” 

Lynda Ellis

When she signed up for what would have been her third class with longtime Philosophy Professor Brother John Totten, S.M., she was surprised to learn he moved her to a different instructor for that course. 

“That was the defining moment because he looked at me and he said, ‘You need to get other perspectives, Lynda, not just from me.’” 

Her experiences throughout her life and with different educational institutions have 
given her an appreciation for how St. Mary’s treats each student as a person and not just a number.  

“At St. Mary’s, we understand there is only one you, whoever you are, and we celebrate that,” she said. “That’s the magic of St. Mary’s.” 

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Growing up, John Sieffert didn’t stay in one place for long because of his father's job. Eventually, he found his way to St. Mary's.

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students

Robert Massie gives to the new Innovation Center continuing in the tradition of service to others.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Earning three degrees at St. Mary's University, Juan Valadez Jr., said it's his turn to give back to incoming students to help their education.

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve

Robert "Bob" Elizondo knows to keep up you have to change with the world, and he wants St. Mary's to keep up with technology.

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor
Arts and Humanities

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

RaSheeda Keir hopes to give future generations a change at the same success she had while attending St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success
Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance
Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures
Business

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures

As the largest donor in St. Mary’s history, Bill Greehey has continuously shared his success to benefit students.

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need
Business

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Sally Scholz said her late husband Charles Scholz, would never have been able to get where he did in life without St. Mary's University.

Read More Stories

An illustrator portrays the Sarita Kenedy East Law Library.
Law

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign funds the future of St. Mary’s Law

Donors to the St. Mary's Law campaign endowed transformational scholarships and professorships, funded cutting-edge facilities, enabled first-generation student programming and propelled law success efforts.   

An illustrated sketch features St. Louis Hall.
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Earning three degrees at St. Mary's University, Juan Valadez Jr., said it's his turn to give back to incoming students to help their education.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top