Magazine Homepage

Defining Moment: Alumna names scholarship after Marianist mentor

Arts and Humanities
March 25, 2022

Helping students discover themselves

by Nathaniel Miller 

RaSheeda Keir (B.A. ’01, M.A. ’02) made the decision to attend St. Mary’s University when her coworker at a grocery store, who at the time was attending the University’s School of Law, thought she would be a good fit with the University.  

As a first-generation college student, Keir attributed a lot of her success at St. Mary’s to a scholarship created for Black students, as well as support from faculty and her friends on campus.  

RaSheeda Keir

Now living near Washington, D.C., Keir has given back to the University by creating a scholarship. The scholarship, which honors the legacy of the Rev. Norbert Brockman, S.M., a longtime St. Mary’s Associate Professor of Political Science, will be awarded to a Black student of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences over the course of three years. 

“I just want to say I owe my success to St. Mary’s,” said Keir, who also serves on the College’s Advisory Council. 

Q: What do you remember most about your time at St. Mary’s? 

A: The Quad, the basketball games and, of course, the professors. I would also say the community service — I did a lot of community service at St. Mary’s through the Student Government Association and the Black Student Union. It was like having an extended family. It’s hard to feel lost when you have that family.  

Q: Was there a faculty member who had a significant impact on you? 

A: Norbert Brockman and Professor of Political Science and International Relations Larry Hufford, Ph.D. For anybody who was an International Relations major, those were two of the most important professors of my time.  

Q: Why did you choose to give?  

A: When I was a college student, there was a scholarship for Black students. They only gave out two of those. I applied and I was given one of them. After that, Brockman told me, “If you apply every year, I’ll give this scholarship to you.” It relieved the burden of financial pressure. And because he did that for me, I’m paying it forward to do the same.  

Q: What do you hope a student feels when they receive 
your scholarship? 

A: I hope they feel blessed. We alumni recognize how the scholarship money affects students’ lives. It gives them the opportunity to focus on their studies. I hope their scholarship relieves some burden. I hope they recognize somebody thought about them because God put that gift in my heart. 

Discover more Defining Moments

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real
Community

Defining Moment: St. Mary’s shares gratitude for a mission made real

In this Gold & Blue, you will hear from several generous men and women who helped achieve what so many believed impossible — a fundraising campaign 10 times greater than any prior St. Mary’s University campaign and larger than all previous campaigns combined.

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life
Community

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign succeeds in bringing the University’s vision to life

The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign gifts fund scholarships, endowed professorships, world-class facilities, academic programs and research.

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business
Business

Defining Moment: CEO’s scholarship supports women in business

Lynda Ellis knows the business world can be tough. But the lessons learned at St. Mary's University have helped her in her career, and she wants to help future women leaders a chance to succeed.

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need
Business

Defining Moment: Couple provides scholarship for those in need

Sally Scholz said her late husband Charles Scholz, would never have been able to get where he did in life without St. Mary's University.

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Gift to help fund innovation center

Growing up, John Sieffert didn’t stay in one place for long because of his father's job. Eventually, he found his way to St. Mary's.

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus helps next group of STEM students

Robert Massie gives to the new Innovation Center continuing in the tradition of service to others.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to fuel growth of beloved program

Earning three degrees at St. Mary's University, Juan Valadez Jr., said it's his turn to give back to incoming students to help their education.

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve
Science and Tech

Defining Moment: Former trustee wants to see programs continue to evolve

Robert "Bob" Elizondo knows to keep up you have to change with the world, and he wants St. Mary's to keep up with technology.

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success
Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance
Alumni

Defining Moment: Alumnus hopes to give students a chance

When asked about his defining moment at St. Mary’s University, Antonio “Tony” Sanchez Jr. (B.B.A. ’65, J.D. ’69) paused for a moment before answering, “economics.”  

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures
Business

Defining Moment: Bill Greehey’s gifts fund multiple ventures

As the largest donor in St. Mary’s history, Bill Greehey has continuously shared his success to benefit students.

Read More Stories

Law

Defining Moment: Law alumnus donates to nurture next generation of lawyers

Steven Michael Peña Sr. (J.D. ’94), a partner at Davidson Troilo Ream & Garza, PC in San Antonio, feels law students who underperform are easily overlooked. 

Faith and Service

Defining Moment: Alumnus credits mission for his success

When Charles T. Barrett Jr. (B.B.A. ’62) decided to enroll at St. Mary’s University, he did so wanting to get back to a school with Marianist teachings.  

Leti and Tom Contreras enjoy The Pub at St. Mary's University.
Community

Defining Moment: Couple sees sense in togetherness

Leticia "Leti Contreras and Thomas "Tom" Contreras believe the community experience at St. Mary's University is what makes it so special.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top