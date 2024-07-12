A strong foundation
by Nathaniel Miller
Sometimes, it takes the right program to help fit the pieces of your future together.
Coming to St. Mary’s University after graduating from St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis, Eduardo “Ed” Lopez (B.S. ’22, M.S. ’23) knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps in construction.
After earning his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and completing his Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management, Lopez was still figuring out how he wanted to use his degrees.
During his time at the St. Mary’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Lopez took courses learning about the management side of construction management, an area of study he had not previously considered.
It was the blueprint that put everything together.
“Learning about construction management helped me consider an avenue I never thought could be an option,” said Lopez, who was promoted to project engineer with Caddell Construction in January. “Having these courses opened the door to endless opportunities and helped me get to where I am right now.”
With classes taught by Program Director of Construction Management Juan Pablo Valenzuela, the hybrid courses include construction site visits alongside its lectures.
Course work covers materials and methods, estimating costs and safety precautions. Extending education specific to Construction Management can help train students to become project managers, project engineers, safety health officers or quality control representatives.
Valenzuela said job prospects in the San Antonio area look bright, with construction work expected to increase in the next few years.
“Our skyline is constantly changing,” Valenzuela said.
Using connections made during his 15 years in the construction field, Valenzuela takes students on trips to construction sites where they can ask questions of professionals on site.
Jose Miguel Miranda Garcia
Valenzuela’s connections in the business world helped Lopez obtain an internship with Caddell Construction, which turned into a full-time job.
“My main objective is to get students qualified,” Valenzuela said.
Jose Miguel Miranda Garcia, from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, came to St. Mary’s looking for a graduate program that would allow him to learn about American construction regulations so he can eventually work in both countries.
Currently working toward a master’s in Industrial Engineering and Management, Miranda Garcia said courses at St. Mary’s allow him to learn managerial skills in addition to theory and real-world construction issues.
“We’re getting projects about real-world problems,” Miranda Garcia said. “We’re getting blueprints of real projects, looking at actual sites and Professor Valenzuela is giving us the tools to get ready to go out and work.”