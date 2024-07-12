Magazine Homepage View Issue

Construction Management offers strong support

Science and Tech
July 12, 2024

A strong foundation

by Nathaniel Miller 

Sometimes, it takes the right program to help fit the pieces of your future together.  

Coming to St. Mary’s University after graduating from St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis, Eduardo “Ed” Lopez (B.S. ’22, M.S. ’23) knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps in construction.  

After earning his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and completing his Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management, Lopez was still figuring out how he wanted to use his degrees.    

Graduate student Jose Miguel Miranda Garcia and Program Director of Construction Management Juan Pablo Valenzuela talk about the future of construction in front of a painting of the San Antonio skyline.
Graduate student Jose Miguel Miranda Garcia and Program Director of Construction Management Juan Pablo Valenzuela talk about the future of construction in front of a painting of the San Antonio skyline.

During his time at the St. Mary’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Lopez took courses learning about the management side of construction management, an area of study he had not previously considered.  

It was the blueprint that put everything together.  

“Learning about construction management helped me consider an avenue I never thought could be an option,” said Lopez, who was promoted to project engineer with Caddell Construction in January. “Having these courses opened the door to endless opportunities and helped me get to where I am right now.” 

With classes taught by Program Director of Construction Management Juan Pablo Valenzuela, the hybrid courses include construction site visits alongside its lectures. 

Course work covers materials and methods, estimating costs and safety precautions. Extending education specific to Construction Management can help train students to become project managers, project engineers, safety health officers or quality control representatives.  

Valenzuela said job prospects in the San Antonio area look bright, with construction work expected to increase in the next few years. 

“Our skyline is constantly changing,” Valenzuela said.  

Using connections made during his 15 years in the construction field, Valenzuela takes students on trips to construction sites where they can ask questions of professionals on site.  

“We’re getting projects about real-world problems. We’re getting blueprints of real projects, looking at actual sites and Professor Valenzuela is giving us the tools to get ready to go out and work.” 

Jose Miguel Miranda Garcia

Valenzuela’s connections in the business world helped Lopez obtain an internship with Caddell Construction, which turned into a full-time job. 

“My main objective is to get students qualified,” Valenzuela said.  

Jose Miguel Miranda Garcia, from San Luis Potosí, Mexico, came to St. Mary’s looking for a graduate program that would allow him to learn about American construction regulations so he can eventually work in both countries.  

Currently working toward a master’s in Industrial Engineering and Management, Miranda Garcia said courses at St. Mary’s allow him to learn managerial skills in addition to theory and real-world construction issues. 

“We’re getting projects about real-world problems,” Miranda Garcia said. “We’re getting blueprints of real projects, looking at actual sites and Professor Valenzuela is giving us the tools to get ready to go out and work.” 

Get to know the School of Science, Engineering and Technology
Learn about the Graduate Certificate in Construction Management

More from the Summer 2024 Issue

Arts and Humanities

St. Mary’s History student researches one of San Antonio’s first desegregated clubs 

History major Jadyn Evans shared with the San Antonio community her research into the Keyhole Club, one of the area's first desegregated nightclubs.

Winston Erevelles stands on the Amphitheater steps.
Community

Honoring our legacy, shaping our future

This summer, St. Mary’s University will celebrate its 172nd anniversary. It is deeply moving and inspiring to reflect on the hopes and aspirations the Marianist brothers must have had as they helped boldly lay the first stones of St. Louis Hall in the late 1800s. 

Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), center blue shirt, stands outside the Catholic ArtWalk with her family.
Faith and Service

St. Mary’s employee’s connection to the Marianist mission spans generations

Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), Director of Enterprise Systems and Services, never planned to attend St. Mary’s University. But three degrees, a wedding, eight children and a 30-year career later, Muller is happy with God’s plans for her.

Read More Stories

Sister LaReine-Marie Mosley, Ph.D., visits Assumption Chapel.
Faith and Service

Sister shares her calling to Theology

As a teenager, Sister LaReine-Marie Mosley, Ph.D., had already decided to venture into a life of religious practice. Celebrating 40 years since joining the Sisters of Notre Dame, Gold & Blue magazine sat down to get to know Mosley.

Arts and Humanities

St. Mary’s alumnus uses military position to mentor others

Joseph Puntoriero sat in a military base in Lebanon with shaky Wi-Fi just hoping it would hold long enough to submit his final assignment. Ultimately, the International Relations degree aided his journey to become a military mentor to future leaders.

Winston Erevelles stands next to Chris Erevelles
Community

Chris Erevelles highlights her trusting partnership with husband Winston Erevelles

Since a faith-inspired 2001 meeting in Pittsburgh placed Christine “Chris” Erevelles, M.D., in touch with her future husband, Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., their trusting partnership has grown along with their dedication to St. Mary’s. Learn more about her in this Q&A.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top