St. Mary’s celebrates 40 Years of Gold & Blue magazine

by Jennifer R. Lloyd (M.B.A. ’16), Executive Editor
Gold & Blue magazine is celebrating 40 years. Our alumni, faculty, staff, students and Marianists have shared their journeys across these pages. They have deepened our sense of community by giving us a glimpse into their lives through stories and photographs.
Each person who has played a role in the magazine over the decades has generously given the invaluable gift of their time.
The Summer 2024 issue offers an opportunity to learn how the University continues to transform and to reflect on your connection to St. Mary’s. It joins our previous issues housed in the Gold & Blue archive, where you can relive significant moments over the years.
In my 14th issue leading this publication, and as we welcome our 14th University President in Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., I feel a special obligation to mark our St. Mary’s history in print. May this publication continue to enrich your connection to our great campus for many years to come.