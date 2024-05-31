Magazine Homepage View Issue

St. Mary's celebrates 40 Years of Gold & Blue magazine

Alumni
May 31, 2024

An archive houses previous issues

by Jennifer R. Lloyd (M.B.A. ’16), Executive Editor

Gold & Blue magazine is celebrating 40 years. Our alumni, faculty, staff, students and Marianists have shared their journeys across these pages. They have deepened our sense of community by giving us a glimpse into their lives through stories and photographs.

Each person who has played a role in the magazine over the decades has generously given the invaluable gift of their time.

The Summer 2024 issue offers an opportunity to learn how the University continues to transform and to reflect on your connection to St. Mary’s. It joins our previous issues housed in the Gold & Blue archive, where you can relive significant moments over the years.

In my 14th issue leading this publication, and as we welcome our 14th University President in Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., I feel a special obligation to mark our St. Mary’s history in print. May this publication continue to enrich your connection to our great campus for many years to come.

View the Gold & Blue Archive

More from the Summer 2024 Issue

Joseph Puntoriero talks to a group of high school seniors during the United States Senate Youth Program Military Mentors.
Arts and Humanities

St. Mary’s alumnus uses position to foster growth through military service

Joseph Puntoriero sat in a military base in Lebanon with shaky Wi-Fi just hoping it would hold long enough to submit his final assignment. Ultimately, the International Relations degree aided his journey to become a military mentor to future leaders.

Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), center blue shirt, stands outside the Catholic ArtWalk with her family.
Faith and Service

St. Mary’s employee’s connection to the Marianist mission spans generations

Linda Muller (B.A. ’86, B.B.A. ’86, M.A. ’03), Director of Enterprise Systems and Services, never planned to attend St. Mary’s University. But three degrees, a wedding, eight children and a 30-year career later, Muller is happy with God’s plans for her.

First-year Online J.D. student and Olympian Winter Vinecki competes in the 2024 Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Athletics and Recreation

St. Mary’s University connections vie for Winter Games glory

Although they had never met, Winter Vinecki and Collin Storms (B.A. '22) paths tie them from not-so-snowy St. Mary’s University to the same Olympic training facilities in Lake Placid, New York.

