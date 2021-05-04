Magazine Homepage

Biology junior co-authors research in three respected science journals during pandemic

Science and Tech
May 04, 2021

by Alex Z. Salinas (B.A. ’11, M.A. ’19)

Biology major Cherry Rubannelsonkumar

Biology junior Cherry Rubannelsonkumar is having a prolific publishing year in 2020-2021: three of her co-authored articles featured in respected science journals, including Cell.

She’s out-published even Chair and Professor of Biological Sciences Ted Macrini, Ph.D.

“Needless to say, this speaks volumes about the quality of Cherry’s research and her aptitude as a student,” Macrini said. “Few students publish at all as an undergraduate, much less in three quality journals.”

Born in Chennai, India, Rubannelsonkumar and her fraternal twin sister, Gabriela (a Bioinformatics junior at St. Mary’s) were age 2 when their parents immigrated to the U.S.

Rubannelsonkumar, a graduate of Health Careers High School in San Antonio, said St. Mary’s University had long been on her college radar, citing as a deciding factor her participation in the University’s Joint Admission Medical Program Pre-Medical Summer Camp as a high schooler where she met professors such as Macrini.

“The consistent follow-ups and the good environment at St. Mary’s made me want to enroll there,” she said. 

With her scientifically minded upbringing — Rubannelsonkumar’s mother has a Ph.D. in biochemistry — and a drive for academic excellence, Rubannelsonkumar discovered early she wanted to become a medical and research doctor. 

At St. Mary’s, she found a support system — and a renovated lab or five — where should could work toward her dreams.

“She is outpacing many seasoned researchers,” said Ahmad Galaleldeen, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biological Sciences. “Cell, for example, is one of the top three journals in our field. It takes a lot of work, dedication and commitment to produce such elegant work.”

Rubannelsonkumar’s co-authored article in the Oct. 15, 2020, issue of Cell — Lactate Elicits ER-Mitochondrial MgDynamics to Integrate Cellular Metabolism — details the “regulation of magnesium dynamics in cells,” which can help scientists better understand the development of sepsis, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, she said.

Rubannelsonkumar — an Honors Program student — also co-authored articles in Science Signaling (April 21, 2020) and JCI Insight (Feb. 8), the former examining the blockage of calcium flow in mitochondria, and the latter investigating insulin receptors in kidneys. 

“My parents were over the moon,” she said. “It adds another emotional level being an immigrant, them coming here to give my sister and me more opportunities, more happiness.”

In addition to classwork and maintaining a heavy research schedule, Rubannelsonkumar has spent her time during the pandemic playing volleyball, jogging and studying for the MCAT.

Before she graduates from St. Mary’s, Macrini expects she’ll publish more science articles. 

“With undergrads like Cherry, you have to almost treat them like graduate students,” he said. “You have to keep raising the challenges and expectations to see what they’re really capable of doing.

“OK, so she published three papers this year. What can she do next year to top that?”

More from the Spring 2021 Issue

Community

A summer escape with St. Mary’s authors

This list of Rattler reads will help your mind escape to another place with books by St. Mary’s students, alumni, faculty and staff.

Law

Graduating J.D. student works toward expanding rights of sexual violence survivors

In March 2020, Senate Bill 146 was signed into law in Indiana. The legislation expanded the rights of sexual violence survivors to receive trauma-informed care.

Adriana Smith headshot
Science and Tech

Researchers aim to increase safety for aircraft and nuclear facilities

Juan Ocampo, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, is leading two projects focused on the structural integrity of aircraft and nuclear facilities, drawing students into the research process.

Read More Stories

Double-major Wilzave Guzman in Panama with Enactus
Faith and Service

After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rican double-major regains confidence at St. Mary’s

When Wilzave Guzman thinks of her homeland — Puerto Rico — she is filled with good memories of growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood, volunteering with military organizations to help feed the island’s needy. But for the senior double majoring in Environmental Science and in International and Global Studies there is also pain and, at the same time, acceptance and awe at the vast power of Mother Nature.

Law

Military veteran continues to serve community through pro bono work

Third-year J.D. student and decorated U.S. Army veteran Tanya Burke zipped through the pro bono hour requirement for graduation in her first semester at the St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Law

Pivoting with excellence: Law students and alumni unite to provide remote services to health care workers

Several St. Mary's Law students and alumni joined an effort by the San Antonio Legal Services Association (SALSA) to draft wills for health care workers battling COVID-19 on the frontlines in San Antonio this summer.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo View 3D Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top