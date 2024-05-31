A: My mother was religious, and her faith was especially important to her. My mom trusted that I had strong discernment, and the door was always open if I wanted to come home. Therefore, she supported me in relocating to Ohio for the program. At Notre Dame Academy, I learned a lot and enjoyed being in a solely female community. I was only 14 years old and became a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame upon graduating high school. I have remained a member for 40 years. We have other Notre Dame academies in the U.S. that sisters of the congregation sponsor.