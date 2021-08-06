Alumna becomes the youngest writer in the Writers’ League of Texas Fellowship Program

During my sophomore year, I realized that I didn’t approach literature the way my classmates did, so every time we’d get essays back, I would have panic attacks because I was so scared that there would be one paper that would confirm to me that I wasn’t meant to be a writer. Professor Scully heard me crying about feeling like a bad English major. On the very first paper she graded and gave back to us, her comment on my paper was, “this is why you’re an English major.” The fact that she wanted so badly to reassure me that I was where I was meant to be was so powerful. Professor Romo did something very similar. To hear from these people who have dedicated their entire lives to what I’m striving toward was just so encouraging.