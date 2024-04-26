Magazine Homepage View Issue

Greehey School of Business connects students through mentorship 

Business
April 26, 2024

Peer-to-peer networking 

by Jayden Mendez 

As an undergraduate at St. Mary’s University, Priscilla Dethmann (B.S. ’01, M.B.A. ’21) was part of a program that resonated with her so strongly, she wanted to share that experience with current students. 

Then a first-year student at the School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Dethmann was paired with a sophomore who served as a student mentor, leaving a lasting impression about the importance of receiving help from your classmates.  

Dede Fioklou-Toulan, left, and Belyn Thompson review notes from Fioklou-Toulan's class as part of the GSB mentorship program.
Dede Fioklou-Toulan, left, and her mentor, Belyn Thompson, review notes as part of the Greehey School of Business Mentorship Program.

Now, as the Greehey School of Business Assistant Dean of Students, Dethmann leads a new mentorship program that pairs lower and upper-level students to help them connect and, hopefully, help new students improve their performance in classes.  

“There’s a sense of accomplishment for the students as well as helping them grow as a person,” Dethmann said. “Helping guide someone through life and academic decisions is a growing experience.” 

The Greehey School of Business Mentorship Program is open to all business students who want to mentor other students or are seeking additional academic support. It is a voluntary program, and first-year students are notified of the opportunity at the beginning of the fall semester.  

There is a brief survey to get to know the students by asking about their interests and goals. With this information, mentors are assigned to students based on their answers to help find a social and academic match.  

Many students have benefited from this program, whether it has helped them find resources or socially adjust to a new environment. 

A first-year Management major from Togo, West Africa, Dede Fioklou-Toulan said her mentor, Belyn Thompson, shares information about campus resources and takes time to study with her during the semester.  

Not knowing anyone when she arrived at St. Mary’s, Thompson has also helped her socialize with more people on campus. 

Though they meet in person a few times a month, Fioklou-Toulan said the interactions have been “an immense help,” and she and Thompson keep in constant contact through text messages. 

“We talk about everything, like what I’ve been going through that week or if I have a question or concern,” Fioklou-Toulan said.  

“Being a mentor is similar to being a big sister. I have two siblings, and it’s the same feeling of pride guiding them and helping them when they need you.” 

Belyn Thompson

Thompson, a sophomore from San Antonio who is a Marketing major, decided to be a mentor because she enjoys helping incoming students, and remembers what it’s like to be in a new environment. 

She also equates the feeling of watching her mentee flourish to that of being an older sibling. 

“Being a mentor is similar to being a big sister,” Thompson added. “I have two siblings, and it’s the same feeling of pride guiding them and helping them when they need you.” 

Get to know the Greehey School of Business
Learn about the Mentor program

More from the Spring 2024 Issue

Anna Marie Wojnar sits near a tree.
Arts and Humanities

Forensic Science transfer student finds path to community impact

As a St. Mary’s University junior transfer student majoring in Forensic Science (Criminology Option), Anna Marie Wojnar believes working as a crime scene investigator or in forensics can impact others.

The Rev. Brandon Paluch in front of the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower
Faith and Service

The Rev. Brandon Paluch revels in role at St. Mary’s University 

Before he began to consider becoming a Marianist, the Rev. Brandon Paluch, S.M., learned the foundations of ministry on the golf course.  

Marina Salgado (B.A. ’17) and her husband, Mario Salgado (B.A. ’17) take an engagment photo under the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower.
Alumni

Couple who met in Biology class celebrate 10 years together

Marina Salgado (B.A. ’17) and her husband, Mario Salgado (B.A. ’17), didn’t expect to find chemistry in a Biology class. But in Fall 2013, the couple, in the first semester of their first year of college, met in Biology 1301 at St. Mary’s University.

Read More Stories

David Louis is seen sitting in the office of the St. Mary's Journal.
Law

Military veteran turns legal interest into second career

Using his military mindset and 20 years experience as a combat medic in the United States Army, David Louis would excel in his studies as he made the leap to St. Mary’s School of Law.

Rattler Man, Cary Clack and Eddie Vega all read in front of the pool.
Alumni

St. Mary’s community offers up summer reading options

Alumni and faculty from St. Mary's University offer up new reading materials, helping you find a cool way to stay out of the summer heat this year.

Marina Salgado (B.A. ’17) and her husband, Mario Salgado (B.A. ’17) take an engagment photo under the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower.
Alumni

Couple who met in Biology class celebrate 10 years together

Marina Salgado (B.A. ’17) and her husband, Mario Salgado (B.A. ’17), didn’t expect to find chemistry in a Biology class. But in Fall 2013, the couple, in the first semester of their first year of college, met in Biology 1301 at St. Mary’s University.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top