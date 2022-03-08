“The Marianists have guided the educational journeys of generations of St. Mary’s University students since the institution’s founding in 1852,” said St. Mary’s President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “They have led from the chalkboards of St. Louis Hall to the altar of Assumption Chapel. These most recent gifts of the Marianist Fund for St. Mary’s University continue that tradition of faith-filled leadership as our campus and its community continues to adapt and change. For these donations and for the work of the Marianists that further our educational mission, we are incredibly grateful.”