For the fourth straight season, the St. Mary’s University Women’s Golf team has finished among the top 10 in the WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award, the association announced Tuesday.



Reed, the Second-Team All-American (WGCA) from Midland, became the first Academic All-American in the history of Women’s Golf at St. Mary’s. She is also a four-time WGCA Scholar-Athlete, a three-time Lone Star All-Conference selection, three-time Lone Star All-Academic pick, two-time Academic Golfer of the Year by the Lone Star Conference, a two-time Lone Star Scholar-Athlete, and helped the Rattlers finish as the national runners-up at the NCAA Championship this spring.



She finished in the top 25 at 11 of the 12 tournaments she competed in during her final campaign, including four Top 10 placings. Her 73.73 stroke average led the Rattlers, and she finished 19th during stroke play of the NCAA Championship and 2-1 during medal match play. Reed graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing in 2022 and earned her Master of Jurisprudence at the St. Mary’s University School of Law in 2024.



Reed was honored on the CSC At-Large team, which includes the sports of beach volleyball, bowling, crew/rowing, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing and water polo on the women’s side.