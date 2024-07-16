July 16, 2024
Women’s Golf Team Finishes Seventh in WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Race
Golfer Rebecca Reed (B.B.A. ’22, M.Jur. ’24) earned Academic All-America first-team honors by the College Sports Communicators to round out her fifth and final year at St. Mary’s University.
For the fourth straight season, the St. Mary’s University Women’s Golf team has finished among the top 10 in the WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award, the association announced Tuesday.
Reed, the Second-Team All-American (WGCA) from Midland, became the first Academic All-American in the history of Women’s Golf at St. Mary’s. She is also a four-time WGCA Scholar-Athlete, a three-time Lone Star All-Conference selection, three-time Lone Star All-Academic pick, two-time Academic Golfer of the Year by the Lone Star Conference, a two-time Lone Star Scholar-Athlete, and helped the Rattlers finish as the national runners-up at the NCAA Championship this spring.
She finished in the top 25 at 11 of the 12 tournaments she competed in during her final campaign, including four Top 10 placings. Her 73.73 stroke average led the Rattlers, and she finished 19th during stroke play of the NCAA Championship and 2-1 during medal match play. Reed graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing in 2022 and earned her Master of Jurisprudence at the St. Mary’s University School of Law in 2024.
Reed was honored on the CSC At-Large team, which includes the sports of beach volleyball, bowling, crew/rowing, fencing, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing and water polo on the women’s side.
The Division II at-large teams honored 53 student-athletes, with 12 members of the first team earning 4.0 GPAs either as undergraduate or graduate students. A total of 26 of the 53 members had 4.0 GPAs. The 16-member first team had an average GPA of 3.99. The Division II Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II national governance structure to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2023-24 Division II Academic All-America program.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically, must have at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA, and must compete in at least 70% of all team-scoring events.
Reed becomes the fourth First-Team All-American in St. Mary’s history, joining Carl O’Neal (Baseball, 2013), Mariana Rong (At-Large, Tennis, 2015) and Kaylin Kruseman (At-Large, Tennis, 2018). The Rattlers have had 12 receive All-America honors on one of the three teams, including Cian Foley from Men’s Soccer earlier this year, who earned a place on the Second Team.