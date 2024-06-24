“For over 20 years, I’ve personally witnessed students learn and grow in the classroom. Recently, I have become increasingly concerned that the national conversation on the value of higher education is being reduced to a single metric: earning potential,” said Jason King, Ph.D., Beirne Director of Center for Catholic Studies and Chair in Catholic Studies at St. Mary’s University. “In partnership with YouGov, we set out to explore the long-term impact of higher education on the whole student, not just their future salary.”