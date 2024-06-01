Honoring our legacy, shaping our future

A message from President Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., in the Summer 2024 Gold & Blue magazine
This summer, St. Mary’s University will celebrate its 172nd anniversary. It is deeply moving and inspiring to reflect on the hopes and aspirations the Marianist brothers must have had as they helped boldly lay the first stones of St. Louis Hall in the late 1800s.
It is impossible to overstate the legacy that permeates this historic building, our evolving campus and the role of President, which I’ve begun this month following my illustrious predecessor and friend, Tom Mengler.
In this Gold & Blue magazine issue, you will find a range of stories proudly highlighting our faculty, staff, students and alumni. I also look forward to sharing some of my personal journey up to this moment through the cover story as we — the St. Mary’s University family — start writing a new chapter in the history of our beloved campus.
I liken the leading of a university of this stature to a relay race. We will all, myself included, be asked to accept the baton and run with purpose, focus and direction, to eventually pass the baton to others for the next leg of our quest for greater success.
Winston Erevelles, Ph.D.
Each of us holds responsibility for the future of this institution. Alumni will connect with and support the next generation of talent. The faculty will lead through the pursuit of academic excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. Staff members will excel in their efforts to support the mission of our University. And, most importantly, students will be encouraged to find joy in their studies, discern their vocations and realize the potential we all see in them. Our strength lies in our shared vision for the future.
As the statue of the Blessed Mother rises before St. Louis Hall on her pillar in the fountain, looking toward the heart of our city, we will keep our vision focused on furthering the Marianist values that make this University unique and responding to the needs of our community.
I look forward to welcoming you all in the family spirit as we enter this next great chapter for St. Mary’s University.