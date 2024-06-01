Magazine Homepage View Issue

Honoring our legacy, shaping our future

Community
June 01, 2024

A message from President Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., in the Summer 2024 Gold & Blue magazine

This summer, St. Mary’s University will celebrate its 172nd anniversary. It is deeply moving and inspiring to reflect on the hopes and aspirations the Marianist brothers must have had as they helped boldly lay the first stones of St. Louis Hall in the late 1800s. 

It is impossible to overstate the legacy that permeates this historic building, our evolving campus and the role of President, which I’ve begun this month following my illustrious predecessor and friend, Tom Mengler.

In this Gold & Blue magazine issue, you will find a range of stories proudly highlighting our faculty, staff, students and alumni. I also look forward to sharing some of my personal journey up to this moment through the cover story as we — the St. Mary’s University family — start writing a new chapter in the history of our beloved campus.

I liken the leading of a university of this stature to a relay race. We will all, myself included, be asked to accept the baton and run with purpose, focus and direction, to eventually pass the baton to others for the next leg of our quest for greater success.

“I look forward to welcoming you all in the family spirit as we enter this next great chapter for St. Mary’s University.”

Winston Erevelles, Ph.D.

Each of us holds responsibility for the future of this institution. Alumni will connect with and support the next generation of talent. The faculty will lead through the pursuit of academic excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. Staff members will excel in their efforts to support the mission of our University. And, most importantly, students will be encouraged to find joy in their studies, discern their vocations and realize the potential we all see in them. Our strength lies in our shared vision for the future.

As the statue of the Blessed Mother rises before St. Louis Hall on her pillar in the fountain, looking toward the heart of our city, we will keep our vision focused on furthering the Marianist values that make this University unique and responding to the needs of our community.

I look forward to welcoming you all in the family spirit as we enter this next great chapter for St. Mary’s University.

Read more about President Winston Erevelles and his wife, Chris Erevelles

Winston Erevelles shares his journey to the St. Mary’s presidency and outlook on the next chapter
Community

Winston Erevelles shares his journey to the St. Mary’s presidency and outlook on the next chapter

Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., has been a fixture of the University’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology as its long-time Dean and Professor of Industrial Engineering. On June 1, he became St. Mary's University's 14th president.

Chris Erevelles highlights her trusting partnership with husband Winston Erevelles
Community

Chris Erevelles highlights her trusting partnership with husband Winston Erevelles

Since a faith-inspired 2001 meeting in Pittsburgh placed Christine “Chris” Erevelles, M.D., in touch with her future husband, Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., their trusting partnership has grown along with their dedication to St. Mary’s. Learn more about her in this Q&A.

Read More Stories

Sister LaReine-Marie Mosley, Ph.D., visits Assumption Chapel.
Faith and Service

Sister shares her calling to Theology

As a teenager, Sister LaReine-Marie Mosley, Ph.D., had already decided to venture into a life of religious practice. Celebrating 40 years since joining the Sisters of Notre Dame, Gold & Blue magazine sat down to get to know Mosley.

Dede Fioklou-Toulan and Belyn Thompson have their monthly meeting at the Greehey School of Business.
Business

Greehey School of Business connects students through mentorship 

The Greehey School of Business Mentorship Program, open to all business students, is a voluntary program that allows students to seek additional support.

Rattler Man, Cary Clack and Eddie Vega all read in front of the pool.
Alumni

St. Mary’s community offers up summer reading options

Alumni and faculty from St. Mary's University offer up new reading materials, helping you find a cool way to stay out of the summer heat this year.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Digital Issue Read Law Edition
Back to top