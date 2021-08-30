“We are grateful for the many benefactors to the Innovation Center, especially John Sieffert and the Erevelleses,” said President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “These donations lay foundations for the ideas that will be produced by the next generation of scientists and discovered by our expert faculty. So many future St. Mary’s students will attain an education at the very highest levels of their fields through this collaborative learning environment. Each gift to The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign helps us make history.”