“Josh and I took two days to film my interpretation when it became clear campus was going to shut down due to the coronavirus,” Cowan said. “With 500 miles between us, it took a lot of adaptation and coordination to edit everything into the finished project on YouTube.”



They sent the script and timestamps for each recorded segment to Lehman so he could record voice-overs.



“Josh overlaid Williamson’s voice-over for the edited segment and reuploaded them to YouTube,” Cowan said.



In 10 videos ranging from 26 minutes to 54 minutes, Cowan — clad in black — performed Homer’s translated words with the dramatic flair of a Shakespearean stage actor while Lehman’s gruff voice narrated the action.



On YouTube, Cowan’s videos are housed under the channel, The Odyssey Filming Project.



Upon watching Cowan’s work, Wilson was impressed.



“Meter can’t happen in quite the same way in ASL, but I know Leigh Ann was very conscious of pacing and timing in her ASL version,” she said.