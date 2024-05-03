Newsroom to courtroom
by Catherine Deyarmond
When Max Massey began his studies at the St. Mary’s University School of Law, he was working as a weekend anchor and a weekday general assignment reporter for KSAT 12 in San Antonio.
Massey was a man between two worlds — one foot in broadcasting and the other in law school. It wasn’t long before he had to make a choice, cementing his decision to jump feet first into a career in law.
“KSAT asked me to fill in at the 5 p.m. shift. That would have been a huge step for me; it would have opened many doors,” Massey said. “Unfortunately, it was the same night as my first-year moot court competition.”
The Linda and Dave Schlueter First-Year Moot Court Competition, held in the spring, is a semester-long journey required for all first-year J.D. students. Massey and his partner, Michael Tucker, spent a lot of time and effort constructing a U.S. Supreme Court brief.
Speaking highly of his time at the School of Law, Massey said he will remember the support of Bob Summers, J.D., Professor of Law and Englehardt Research Fellow, who retires this month, and Marion Reilly (J.D. ’11), who is practicing faculty at the School of Law.
Summers called Massey a “remarkable student” and “mature professional.” Reilly taught negotiations and mediation and served as a coach for the National Dispute Resolution Team.
“I believe his experience as a broadcaster helped enhance his communication skills,” Summers said. “Max is very comfortable speaking with and in front of people. He is unfailingly courteous and respectful.”
Massey said while law school can be challenging, he emphasized the importance of joining competition teams, mentor circles and networking with attorneys. His decision to participate in a student team led him to a place he never thought he would see — Poland.
The 2023-2024 National Dispute Resolution Team of third-year J.D. students Massey and Jacklyn Dhaemers and second-year J.D. student Delaney Montez was crowned national champion in the American Bar Association Client Counseling Competition in March.
This achievement qualified them to represent the United States at the Brown Mosten International Client Consultation Competition at The John Paul II Catholic University in Lublin, Poland.
While Massey said he wished they had placed first, he will treasure interacting with team members, judges and coaches from 23 countries. Scotland won the four-day contest.
Max Massey
“The journey to qualify to go to Poland was a trip in itself. I want to give praise, credit and admiration to the entire team,” he said.
Massey also credits A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D., Assistant Dean for Advocacy Programs and Hardy Service Professor of Law, and Allen Craddock, Ph.D. (J.D. ’97), practicing faculty in negotiations, who accompanied the students to Poland, in helping them prepare.
Massey said Patricia Roberts, J.D., Dean of the School of Law, offered the team unwavering support.
“You always hear about how great top-down leadership can be. Dean Roberts truly exemplifies what a leader should be year in, year out, day in and day out,” he said.
After graduation, Massey said he is looking forward to studying for the bar because he can concentrate solely on one task. He recently signed an offer letter with Zinda Law Group in San Antonio.
“I would really like to thank everyone on campus for their support throughout this amazing experience,” he said. “This is proof that St. Mary’s is a tight-knit community.”