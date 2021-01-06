Pivoting with Excellence
by Frank Garza
This year, the St. Mary’s University School of Law community joined together as never before to meet the needs of its student body and the San Antonio region. Faculty, staff, students and alumni have adapted to new challenges not just at the onset of COVID-19 in the spring, but throughout the summer and fall semesters by holding virtual advocacy competitions, deepening classroom discussions online, embracing remote work experiences and providing pro bono legal aid to health care workers.