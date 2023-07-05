July 5, 2023
AACSB accreditation confirms global quality and distinction in business education
The accrediting body AACSB International has announced that it has extended its global accreditation in business to the St. Mary’s University Greehey School of Business. For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education.
“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, global executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB, in a statement. “Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”
Since 1923, the Greehey School of Business has provided future leaders with an excellent business education grounded in faith, values and service.
“At the Greehey School of Business, we work hard every day to transform the lives of our students and empower them to change the world for the better,” said Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “The Business School’s AACSB accreditation attests to our dedication to ensuring a business education that prepares graduates to be ethical, highly skilled, professional, globally aware and in-demand by many of the world’s most successful companies.”
The Greehey School of Business is home to seven undergraduate programs, five minors and the fully online MBA for Professionals program.
Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D.
According to AACSB, achieving reaccreditation is a multiyear process, during which schools focus on developing and implementing mission-centered innovations, measurable impact and purposeful engagement to align with AACSB’s accreditation standards. These standards require the highest levels of excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.