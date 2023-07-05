“At the Greehey School of Business, we work hard every day to transform the lives of our students and empower them to change the world for the better,” said Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. “The Business School’s AACSB accreditation attests to our dedication to ensuring a business education that prepares graduates to be ethical, highly skilled, professional, globally aware and in-demand by many of the world’s most successful companies.”