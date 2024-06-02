The connection to St. Mary’s was one he nearly missed because a snowstorm left him stuck at the airport in Atlanta on his way to interview for the role of Dean of Science, Engineering and Technology in 2009. On the cusp of giving up, he found a quiet spot in the Delta Sky Club to pray the rosary. A Delta employee approached him a few minutes later to say they’d found a seat for him on a flight to San Antonio. With his luggage in tow, he was only three minutes late for the interview.