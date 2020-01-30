“Having sold more than $30 million in home improvement products a year for many years through Costco stores, I saw firsthand how Costco treated its vendors/suppliers differently than other big box stores — they were a true partner in every way,” said Chris Edelen, Chairman of the Forum on Entrepreneurship Breakfast Series and St. Mary’s Executive in Residence. “Mr. Sinegal will share details on how he was able to build one of the largest retail companies in the world. This inside look will be very valuable to both executives and students alike.”