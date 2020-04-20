April 20, 2020
In an effort to support St. Mary’s University prospective students affected by the cancellation of ACT and SAT testing as a result of COVID-19, St. Mary’s is offering an alternate, test-optional pathway to complete applications to St. Mary’s for the Fall 2020 semester for incoming, first-time freshmen.
Students who wish to have their application reviewed as test-optional should submit a résumé and personal statement/essay to be considered.
Prospective students with questions should reach out to their Admission Counselor by emailing uadm@stmarytx.edu or calling 210-436-3126.
St. Mary’s previously announced waiving GRE and GMAT testing requirements for most graduate school applicants. That waiver applies to Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 graduate program applicants, except those applying to the Master of Science in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Doctor of Philosophy in Counselor Education and Supervision, and the Juris Doctorate programs.