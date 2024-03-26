The López Scholar grants have the dual objective to put Latino students on an educational path to economic prosperity and to meet the job demands of the growing Texas economy and population. Four in 10 workers in Texas’ labor force will be Latino by 2031, according to Texas Demographic Center projections. At the same time, three in 10 Texas jobs will require a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce. However, recent U.S. Census estimates show that only 18% of Latinos had a bachelor’s or more advanced degree, requiring at least one and a half times more Latinos to earn a bachelor’s or graduate degree focusing on high-demand fields like health care, business and finance, computer and mathematical science and education to meet workforce demand in the coming years.