“This grant allows our students and faculty mentors to engage in collaborative, interdisciplinary research with not only students and faculty across multiple institutions and subject areas, but with different social partners,” said Melissa Karlin, Ph.D., St. Mary’s Professor of Environmental Science. “The experience will bridge connections between STEM research and education with real-world needs identified by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Through this opportunity, we are preparing our students to go out into this world, reflecting on the St. Mary’s mission with an education in service, justice, peace, adaptation and change.”