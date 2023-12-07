December 7, 2023
St. Mary’s is one of three institutions taking part in the $526,630 grant
St. Mary’s University is among three schools to which the National Science Foundation awarded $526,630 to create research experiences for undergraduates studying STEM with a focus on social change as defined by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Led by faculty at the University of Dayton in Ohio, Central State University in Ohio and St. Mary’s University, students in the 10-week summer program will explore responsible production and consumption of goods, including ways to reuse or recycle; access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all; technologies that provide an inclusive, equitable education; and using materials to treat contaminated water.
“This grant allows our students and faculty mentors to engage in collaborative, interdisciplinary research with not only students and faculty across multiple institutions and subject areas, but with different social partners,” said Melissa Karlin, Ph.D., St. Mary’s Professor of Environmental Science. “The experience will bridge connections between STEM research and education with real-world needs identified by the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Through this opportunity, we are preparing our students to go out into this world, reflecting on the St. Mary’s mission with an education in service, justice, peace, adaptation and change.”
Open to undergraduate students nationwide studying science, technology, engineering and math, the program provides a $6,000 stipend, housing and meals at the campus hosting that summer’s session; professional development workshops on laboratory safety, research ethics, creating résumés, applying to graduate school, effective scientific communication, research skills and community engagement; and networking opportunities.
“Our goal is to mentor the next generation of STEM professionals to foster their STEM identity development and research skills to create positive social change,” said Kenya Crosson, Associate Dean for Faculty and Staff Affairs and Research at the University of Dayton’s School of Engineering, who will lead the project. “In addition to the faculty at the schools, students in the program will work with organizations that advance scientific discovery, knowledge and technology to achieve the U.N.’s sustainable development goals.”
The University of Dayton will host in Summer 2024 before going to Central State University in 2025 and St. Mary’s University in 2026. Visit the program’s webpage for more information and to apply. Applicants must be full-time students majoring in a STEM field or can be an undeclared science or engineering major in some cases, and not have completed their third year in college.