Business and Law undergraduate sees big potential in new major

Everything changed about 10 years ago when her mom got a new job in San Antonio. Dickerson was homeschooled and thrived in the new environment. She knew she wanted to go into real estate like her grandfather, who was a mentor of hers, but she also wanted to expand into real estate law. After her grandfather died, Dickerson made a promise to herself and him that she would graduate law school. She also wanted to be a good example for her younger sisters.