In the 22nd minute, senior Kylie Von Holle (Midland, Texas) stole the ball near midfield and found senior Juni Ejere (Weatherford, Texas) just outside the penalty box. Ejere dribbled in and shot over the outstretched fingers of the LCU goalkeeper to knot the score. It is the third assist of the season for Von Holle and Ejere’s 11th goal, moving her into a tie for seventh on the school’s single-season list.