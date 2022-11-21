Badowski is currently an Associate Professor and Associate Director of the RN to MS Nursing Program at DePaul University in Chicago. In that role, she has gained experience in program development and the accreditation process. She began at DePaul soon after the start of the program and wrote the student handbook, program policies and program progression plans. She also sought accreditation for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) portion of the program and took part in creating its curriculum.