Blank was Dean of the College of Engineering and Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at AUS. He worked on the faculty and in the administration at Texas A&M. Blank authors textbooks in engineering economics and is well versed in international higher education. He is the recipient of the 2008 Wellington Award for his contributions to engineering economics and the 2018 Frank and Lillian Gilbreth Award, the highest honor in the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineering. He received the Lohmann Medal and Hall of Fame membership from Oklahoma State University in 2021.