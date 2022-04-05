The free, public event begins at 1 p.m., Friday, April 8, in Pecan Grove on the St. Mary’s University Campus with the 2022 Fiesta Jazz Festival University Invitational. The invitational includes performances by the San Antonio College Jazz Combo, the St. Mary’s Jazz Orchestra and the St. Mary’s University Jazz Combo. At 7 p.m., the 2022 Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert will start with the Joe Caploe Quartet, followed by the Patrick Cornelius Quartet at 8:30 p.m.