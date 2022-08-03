“At the Family Life Center, we are the front porch of the University. We encounter about 500 families a year for services,” said Dan A. Ratliff, Ph.D., outgoing Chair of the Department of Counseling and Human Services, and Professor of Marriage and Family Therapy. “Part of this funding is to make the building more hospitable for people who come in for traditional face-to-face counseling. Part of this is to create the equipment and technology to extend our services to other satellite sites in the District 20 area. We are graduating counselors who will be able to provide services in a really innovative way to expand the benefits of our mental health services out into the community.”