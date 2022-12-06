Garza is a member of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Dean’s Advisory Council at St. Mary’s University. She also serves on the board of the Tuesday Musical Club and is a member of the Junior Tuesday Musical Club, which is dedicated to giving young people an appreciation of fine music and encourages the study and performance of music. Garza graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts in History. She received Master of Arts degrees in Political Science and International Relations from St. Mary’s.