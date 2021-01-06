Colin Marks G&B_Web

by Frank Garza

Even before COVID-19 hit, Colin P. Marks, J.D., Associate Dean for Graduate and Summer Programs and Ernest W. Clemens Professor of Law, was certified to teach classes online. So, when he pivoted his approach mid-semester last spring, his students continued to learn through short video lectures with quizzes and a once-a-week Zoom session to discuss learning objectives and questions.  

Using learning objectives, Marks said, has been the biggest teaching method he’s picked up during this time. By publishing them at the start of each chapter and assignment, it really helped focus the class and his teaching on the truly important topics. It also helped his students stay engaged.  

“The responses have demonstrated that the students are not just processing the material,” said Marks, who was also the 2019-2020 president of the Southeastern Association of Law Schools, “but have thought about the policy underpinnings of the law.” 

St. Mary's facilities department

Housekeeping staff continue their spotless record

During a pandemic, proper cleaning is crucial. Fortunately for the St. Mary’s community, the Housekeeping Department went above and beyond even before COVID-19.

Kaitlin Teniente plays esports.

New St. Mary’s coach among first female varsity collegiate esports coaches

Breaking into the world of esports has been a challenge for women. At St. Mary’s University, Kaitlin Teniente found her chance to become the first head coach — leading the new varsity Esports Program.

Grenardo_Socially Distanced Class_Web

St. Mary’s community adapts in response to pandemic

This year, the St. Mary’s University School of Law community joined together as never before to meet the needs of its student body and the San Antonio region.

Arts and Humanities

Environmental Science major publishes children’s book

The summer entering her sophomore year of college, Midori Flores, an Environmental Science junior at St. Mary’s University, began work on her first children’s book.

Sue Nash stands on the tree-lined St. Mary's campus.
Arts and Humanities

Sociology professor helps launch new Public Health certificate

At no time in modern history has the need for public health expertise been more striking, nor has the call to rectify inequities in the nation’s public health system been louder.

Biology female student lab
Science and Tech

Seniors share how St. Mary’s prepped them for medical school

True to St. Mary’s University’s commitment to delivering excellent education in the health fields, more than 460 graduates — since 1979 — have gone to study at medical school.

