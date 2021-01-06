Ramona Lampley_G&B_Web

by Frank Garza

This fall, Ramona L. Lampley, J.D., Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, kept students engaged through a hybrid of synchronous and asynchronous components, coupled with multiple assessments and a flipped classroom model. This teaching method included pre-recorded short lectures, multiple-choice quizzes, a 70-minute Zoom lecture and the use of discussion threads to assess legal writing.

Lampley has seen a tremendous improvement in her students’ writing abilities through the use of discussion threads and individualized feedback.  Seeing her students on Zoom has become one of the highlights of her day, she said.

“We’ve had to adapt to a new way of life, and those moments of seeing a face and smile become even more special,” Lampley said. “I am grateful to interact with motivated and inspirational law students and colleagues who make amazing contributions to our community.”  

More from the Fall 2020 Issue

Jeff Schomburg and Felicia Cruz

Academic Technology Services staff step up to ensure seamless online instruction

Prior to Spring 2020, Academic Technology Services provided Online Teaching Certification to about 12 faculty members each semester. Between April and the start of Fall 2020 classes, a staggering 170 faculty members completed the training.

Kaitlin Teniente plays esports.

New St. Mary’s coach among first female varsity collegiate esports coaches

Breaking into the world of esports has been a challenge for women. At St. Mary’s University, Kaitlin Teniente found her chance to become the first head coach — leading the new varsity Esports Program.

Chapel Choir featured image

Chapel Choir releases video collaborations amid pandemic

Since 2007, more than 100 students at St. Mary’s University have sung their hearts out for the masses as proud participants of Chapel Choir.

Read More Stories

Community

Rattler Success Center supports students in online learning

At the University made the transition to online, the Rattler Success Center (RSC) was one step ahead, having already begun online tutoring earlier in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Two students wear masks to show COVID-19 safety.
Community

St. Mary’s community adapts in response to pandemic

At St. Mary’s University, at no time in our history has our ability to succeed as a team been tested as it has amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At no time has our ability to come together ensured the future of the University and our region as we have this year.

Alumnus Jeff Wigdahl featured image
Athletics and Recreation

Rattler Baseball player graduates to research scientist

Like young baseball fans around the world, Jeff Wigdahl dreamed of making the big league — Major League Baseball.

Submit Alumni Updates Submit A Photo Visit Alumni Page Read Law Edition
Back to top