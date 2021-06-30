Mentor Circles Program connects J.D. students with the legal community

With his Mentor Circles students, Green recounted an experience from early in his legal career when he defended a personal injury case and learned from it. In the case, the plaintiff claimed she had a number of terrible injuries and was unable to function because of a brain injury. He recalled flying to Portland, Oregon, to get the plaintiff’s deposition, but opted not to do a video deposition. At the trial, the opposing counsel was able to convince the jury of the plaintiff’s claims because Green didn’t have the video deposition showing she was perfectly coherent, and the plaintiff was not present to testify.